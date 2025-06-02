South African media personality Anele Mdoda had many netizens swooning over her recent content

The 947 radio host posted a hilarious vacation video of herself and her hubby, Buzza James, in Germany

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mdoda's vacation clip

Anele Mdoda and her hubby, Buzza James, enjoy themselves on vacation.

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Anele Mdoda and Buzza James are choking us with their love on social media. The popular couple that had a "secret" wedding in April 2025 hogged headlines for all the right reasons.

Are Anele Mdoda and Buzza James on baecation?

South African media personality Anele Mdoda and her hubby Buzza James are on a mission to have us swooning over their couple goals and content. Recently, the 947 radio host posted a hilarious vacation video of herself and James on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip was captioned during their trip to Germany for the UEFA Champions League finale.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's video

Shortly after the star posted the clip of her and her hubby on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@sleekcliq said:

"Love this ke sana."

@Zealot_New wrote:

"Love has a certain glow laced to it, you look so cute like a little baby, not physically, but the aura...Congratulations."

@KuGompo commented:

"I wanna be Anele in this case and just do nothing."

@TechDailyPost responded:

"Enjoy guys, life to short to be stressed and worried. Love ❤️ lives here! Abuti Lebo M should join you!"

@SuperCool120950 replied:

"Dinangwe, this was supposed to be you, but you were too slow; my brother was busy with cows and cutting grass."

@ESLefeb2 mentioned:

"Relationship ended because someone no longer liked me having drinks and fun with him."

Anele Mdoda posted a video of her baecation.

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Anele Mdoda

Anele started her career as a radio personality and DJ in 2004. By then, she was a student pursuing politics and international relations at the University of Pretoria. While on campus, she met Grant Nash, and after interacting for a couple of days, the two built on-air chemistry.

Later on, in 2007, she landed a gig at Highveld FM, a Johannesburg-based radio station. When she landed the job, she saw the need for a co-host. She suggested Nash, and that is how the pair made their show a success. At Highveld FM, they hosted an evening show that aired on weekdays. They worked at Highveld FM for one year.

In 2024, Anele Mdoda and Buzza James reportedly started dating, but the couple tried to keep their relationship off social media. Eagle-eyed fans managed to put two and two together. They concluded that Anele was dating the Buzza, who is allegedly a lawyer and a Xhosa Prince of the AbaThembu tribe.

Anele also somewhat made her relationship with Buzza social media official when she shared pictures of her and her man's Halloween costumes last year. The star dressed as Cruella De Ville, while James was dressed as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly collapses

While Anele Mdoda is celebrating a new chapter in her relationship with Bonelela Buzza James, her sister Thembisa's marriage is reportedly facing difficulties. Briefly News reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, separated.

According to reports in February, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

