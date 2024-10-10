Cyan Boujee gave fans a before and after look at her stunning body since she had gastric sleeve surgery

The DJ has always been transparent throughout her weight loss journey and how she maintains her body

Mzansi reacted to the video shared by Musa Khawula, saying there was no need for her to undergo surgery

South African DJ and media personality Cyan Boujee showed fans how her body has transformed since she embarked on a weight loss journey.

Cyan Boujee has lost 20 kgs so far, and she showed off her progress. Image: @cyan.boujee.24

DJ Cyan Boujee shows off body

One thing about Cyan Boujee is that she has always been transparent with her followers regarding her body transformation. She has made numerous TikTok videos, speaking about the process she underwent before jetting off to Turkey for the gastric sleeve surgery.

After her surgery, Cyan also maintained the same level of transparency when it comes to how she maintains her body. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video she posted where she shared how her body looked before the surgery and how she currently looks now, two months later.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi debates Cyan Boujee's body transformation

As sensitive as weight discussions can be for some people, trolls on social media were not as kind when reacting to Cyan Boujee's body. Some spoke about how they disapproved of her choices, while others lashed out at trolls, saying it was her decision.

@JuanitaKhumalo lashed:

"If people truly understood how Body Dysmorphia works, the comments would be much kinder and more compassionate. No one undergoes multiple body-altering surgeries without facing deep struggles, and it’s clear she’s not in the right state of mind. She’s still so young, and my heart goes out to her. I sincerely hope she finds the help she needs for her healing journey.

@Cheez_1011 said:

"She's so insecure about her looks."

@LindeniLebea argued:

"As someone who loves good food, diets, and gyms every now and then, has one child, and can still maintain 55-60kg, in my personal opinion and capacity, nobody under 40 with no kids has any business doing weight loss surgery!! “DISCIPLINE” will save you a lot of money and scars!!"

