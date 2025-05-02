Tebogo Thobejane has clarified that she and comedian Michael Blackson are just friends, despite rumours circulating on social media

South African actress and media personality Tebogo Thobejane has opened up about her friendship with internationally acclaimed comedian Michael Blackson. The star noted that they are just friends.

Tebogo Thobejane on Michael Blackson

Rumours about the relationship between Tebogo Thobejane and Michael Blackson have been circulating on social media for years, but the star has set the record straight: they are just friends.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the former Muvhango star said her friendship with Blackson goes beyond what people see on social media. She said their friendship is based on trust, respect and mutual connection. The controversial media personality also revealed that they met in Ghana a few years and and have been close friends since then.

"Michael is my friend. He’s a good guy. We originally met in Ghana, and from the start, we clicked. We’ve even worked on skits together, which was such a fun and creative experience. Our friendship has always been easy and real."

Thobejane, who made headlines when she relocated to Dubai but returned due to allegedly failing to maintain her lifestyle there, said connecting with Michael Blackson is effortless, despite his international status. She added:

"It felt like reconnecting with family. Michael has a great spirit, he’s always uplifting, always full of energy. Being around him reminds me that you can be successful, funny and kind all at the same time."

A look at Tebogo and Michael's controversial skit

Tebogo Tobejane and Michael Blackson nearly broke the internet when they created a creative cheating skit together in May 2021. The video that charted social media trends at the time showed Thobejane and Blackson chilling in the house before her masculine boyfriend walked in.

The clip shows Thobejane running away, leaving Michael Blackson to fight with the man. The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many even speculating that the two were a couple. Some nosy fans even asked whether Tebogo was dating Michael in the comments section.

Tebogo Thobejane lives it up in a private jet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer and actress Tebogo Thobejane shared another video, giving fans a taste of her lavish lifestyle.

Former Muvhango star Tebogo Thobejane never gets tired of flaunting her lavish lifestyle. The media personality recently flew in a private jet. She took a video and shared it on Instagram, bragging about living the luxurious life.

In the Instagram video, wearing a floral Dolce and Gabbana two-piece, Tebogo is seemingly giving her viewers a show of her voluptuous figure while walking towards the plane. She then gives peeps a tour of the jet, and it is nothing short of breathtaking.

