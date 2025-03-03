South African media personality Tebogo Thobejane posted a viral video of her flying in a private jet

The former Muvhango actress had Mzansi in awe over her lavish lifestyle, which she always puts on full display

People gushed over Tebogo and said she looked amazing in the video, but other people questioned the origins of her money

Tebogo Thobejane is living the lavish life and flying private. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Social media influencer and actress Tebogo Thobejane shared another video, giving fans a taste of her lavish lifestyle.

Tebogo shows off lavish lifestyle

Former Muvhango star Tebogo Thobejane never gets tired of flaunting her lavish lifestyle. The media personality recently flew in a private jet. She took a video and shared it on Instagram, bragging about living the luxurious life.

In the video, wearing a floral Dolce and Gabanna two-piece, Tebogo is seemingly giving her viewers a show of her voluptuous figure while walking towards the plane. She then gives peeps a tour of the jet, and it is nothing short of breathtaking.

"Elevation requires separation. Keep flying high," she captioned her video. In another photo, she said, “In my own corner, minding my energy, protecting my peace."

SA reacts to Tebogo's video

The Instagram clip had Mzansi in awe over Tebogo's stunning beauty, which matches her high taste in life. Some people gushed over her, saying she looked amazing in the video. It would not be a Tebogo post if there were not a handful of people questioning the origins of her money. From taking frequent vacations in Dubai to flaunting her designer clothing, Mzansi has questions.

seedbhk asked:

"Who is bankrolling all these trips? Because women don’t spend their own money."

mrsmome gushed:

"Walk ye mali. I hope to see you soon."

tman38 said:

"You girls are always flying private when you do not have private jets."

More drama about Tebogo and Inno Morolong

Tebogo recently made headlines after Inno Morolong was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest. The Diamond and Dolls actress was accused of harassing Tebogo, and she was convicted of crimen injuria and defamation of character.

It seems as though this sentencing was a mere slap on the wrist for Morolong, who was once again accused of more harassment by Tebogo.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she is exhausted by the constant alleged harassment she gets from Morolong.

“I was not going to address this publicly, but I am left with no choice. After enduring ongoing trauma, this woman is stopping at nothing to continue intimidating me. It is exhausting and unacceptable,” Tebogo said.

To make matters worse, Morolong is also involved in another legal battle after her rumoured bae Paul Mtirara opened a police case against her as well.

