South African influencer Munaka Muthambi recently addressed the leaked explicit video

The reality TV star denied that the woman in the video was her and also claimed it was probably a deep fake

Munaka also mentioned that it might be a woman who looked like her, but she's adamant that it's not her

Influencer Munaka Muthambi spoke out about the leaked tape. Image: @mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

The Netflix sensation from Love Never Lies South Africa Munaka Muthumbi recently addressed the trending explicit video on social media.

Munaka denies leaked explicit video

South African reality TV show Munaka Muthumbi has been making headlines on social media since the leaked explicit video, which is allegedly linked to her, went viral.

Recently, the 22-year-old influencer and content creator decided to speak out regarding the explicit video which she also denied, claiming that it could be a deep fake or another woman who looks exactly like her.

She said:

"Guys please stop stressing me about that video on Twitter. Like stop telling me idgaf. It's probably a deep fake or a girl that looks like me."

Muthumbi also said that her enemies are working hard to tarnish their name, but she made it known that she is giving all to God for him to fight this:

"Also, when have you seen me with black braids? Like hai, my enemies are working hard, but my God works harder. I'm giving it to God."

Influencer Munaka Muthambi denied the explicit video. Image: @mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of leaking their saucy clip

In 2023, another influencer who trended on social media regarding her explicit saucy video was Cyan Boujee. The short clip, which has been shared several times, shows the controversial media personality with an unidentified man.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cyan Boujee shocked everyone when she confirmed that the man in the video was Gugulethu hitmaker Prince Kaybee. She then put the star on full blast for allegedly leaking their saucy video on purpose.

The post read:

"I'm ayt guys but wow. May God bless Prince Kaybee. It's him definitely. My only issue is my n*ggas are all gonna dump me today."

Ntsiki reacts to a disturbing video of Zodwa Wabantu

In January 2024, the outspoken activist Ntsiki Mazwai, who never shies away from calling a spade a spade, put Zodwa Wabantu on blast. In an X post and without mentioning her name, Ntsiki said the country tolerated Zodwa Wabantu as an exotic dancer, but she took it too far.

In the explicit video, Zodwa Wabantu allowed a man in the crowd to perform a sexual act on her in a room full of people. Many had their phones out, and they started recording. To make matters even more cringy, at the same gig, a dancer believed to be affiliated with Zodwa performed an even more disturbing act with a beer bottle.

Zodwa lifts lid on her dress code

In a previous report from Briefly News, exotic dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has opened the lid on her controversial dress code.

She posted on her Instagram a half-naked picture and explained why she always chooses her costumes. Her followers think her reason is just an excuse for bad behaviour, saying it was time she grew up.

Source: Briefly News