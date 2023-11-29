Exotic dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has opened the lid on her controversial dress code

She posted on her Instagram a half-naked picture and explained why she always chooses her costumes

Her followers think that her reason is just an excuse for bad behaviour, saying it was time she grew up

Raunchy entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has finally revealed the reason behind her sultry and sometimes barely-there outfits.

Zodwa Wabantu has finally revealed why she is always half-naked. Images: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu reveals why she doesn't like dressing in full

Zodwa, who was once banned for her offensive dress code and extremely steamy performances in Lesotho, opened the lid to why she chose her costumes.

She posted another picture on Instagram where she poses with a male figure with her dress pulled up, exposing her behind. She candidly captioned the post:

"I don’t know why I do it. To be naked is in my blood. OWabantu."

Netizens disapprove of Zodwa Wabantu's clothing choice

Online observers said it was childish of Zodwa to keep dressing that way, saying it was not an excuse. Some added that it was time she let it up and grew up. Here are the comments:

donelcabo was confused:

"I don’t know why people support this."

magatikele_ confessed:

"I have never seen a naked sangoma in my life."

pinkyycee's said:

"Too old to be doing this, enough."

trissel_her_royal_cuteness hyped her:

"It's a sin not to show off what gave you. You have an amazing body."

semamadena99 agreed:

"We came naked in this world. Your choice."

djstixx questioned her:

"Lol this is what u do when u submit your company profile?"

ericqo_mkenya condemned her:

"At her big age, stinking up the entire street."

bbgirl72 was shocked:

"What’s going on in this world?"

sam_splendid was convinced:

"This is witchcraft now."

