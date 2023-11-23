Anele Mdoda has shared that Sho Madjozi's sparkly hair braids will be going on sale very soon

The hair range was inspired by a character in her children's book titled ShoMa and The Stars

Madjozi, known for her flamboyant, child-friendly hairstyles, has left many Mzansi parents' pockets reeling

Sho Madjozi has shared that her braids will be on sale, but SA parents are still suffering. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi has just sparked a wave of December hairstyle inspiration for countless South African girls. Her sparkly hairstyles instantly became a hit online, and she will be giving parents a chance to get their hands on them for their little ones.

Sho Madjozi's hair pieces to go on sale

Anele Mdoda from Anele and The Club on 947, revealed that Sho Madjozi's sparkly hair braids will be going on sale very soon.

Taking to her X page, Anele said:

"You heard it on Anele and The club first ke parents!!!! Sho Majozi will have the sparkly hair available for sale. She will announce today @ShoMadjozi, the website you can order on. The sparkly hair is inspired by the main character in her book."

More on Sho's sparkly braids

As mentioned by Anele, the sparkly hair range was inspired by a character in her children's book titled ShoMa and The Stars.

The main character goes by the name of ShoMa, and she wears sparkling braids.

The Huku singer will be announcing which website parents can purchase the braids for their little ones from.

Mzansi lauds Majozi, but parents are sweating

The John Cena singer, known for her flamboyant child-friendly hairstyles, has left many Mzansi parents' pockets trembling.

@PabaleloMosima exclaimed:

"Finally!!!! Next a complete hair store for the kiddos. Accessories, hair, hair care products... The works!!!"

@RichBlackWidow joked:

"Anele, you are lucky that you have a son. Our girls are already crying to have the Sho Madjozi 'sparkling braids for Christmas."

@Zec_nkanyane added:

"Guys I have 3 daughters."

@jidifeanyi said:

"Wow.. congratulations to her."

@sontondlovu lauded:

"Love it for @ShoMadjozi!! This is massive. Congratulations."

@TheProgress_ prayed:

"May the influence that Hannah Montana had on us locate Sho Majozi."

Sho Madjozi takes over Toronto film festival

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sho Madjozi made an appearance at the 48th annual Toronto Film Festival.

Madjozi was joined by Sthandiwe Kgoroge and Zakes Bantwini, who graced the event and flew the South African flag high.

This was also an opportunity for her to present her children's book, ShoMa and the Stars, at the Folklore Festival on 16 September 2023.

