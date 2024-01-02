Ntsiki Mazwai said the country tolerated Zodwa Wabantu as an exotic dancer, but she took it too far.

A recent explicit video of Zodwa Wabantu at a gig made Ntsiki see her in a different light.

Mazwai said Zodwa is not a sangoma and needs to be banned because her content is now exposed to children.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of Zodwa Wabantu and called for her to be banned. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @zodwalibram

Social media users were left disgusted by an explicit video of Zodwa Wabantu during a recent gig. Activist Ntsiki Mazwai recently called out the exotic dancer and said she needs to be cancelled.

Ntsiki reacts to a disturbing video of Zodwa Wabantu

The outspoken activist Ntsiki Mazwai, who never shoes away from calling a spade a spade, put Zodwa Wabantu on blast. In an X post and without mentioning her name, Ntsiki said the country tolerated Zodwa Wabantu as an exotic dancer, but she took it too far.

In the explicit video, Zodwa Wabantu allowed a man in the crowd to perform a sexual act on her in a room full of people. Many had their phones out, and they started recording. To make matters even more cringy, at the same gig, a dancer believed to be affiliated with Zodwa performed an even more disturbing act with a beer bottle.

Reacting to this, Ntsiki said:

"We have been kind and compassionate about this lady's sexual, psychological trauma, but this is now ridiculous. She needs to be banned. We have children. She is not a sangoma; she is mentally unstable and traumatized."

Mzansi agrees with Ntsiki Mazwai

Before Ntsiki reacted to the video, many people had dragged Zodwa Wabantu. Many even voiced their opinion under her tweet and are also calling for Zodwa to be cancelled.

@NunguSompisi:

"We can’t accept that as normal. Even if it’s her body. Enough is enough guys! What generation are we raising vele?"

@Thobeka_Cupcake:

"I never really understood the hype around her."

@TlaleLynn:

"It's completely disgusting. There's nothing amusing there

@_Ceeyus_G:

"I'm totally not here to rain on anyone's hustle, but seriously, can someone tell me where to find the thin line between entertainment and public indecency, especially in a country with high numbers of HIV."

@danion_dona argued:

"Zodwa is booked for what she's good at, adult entertainment. There is a market for that. The problem is people who are recording and uploading on socials for content that your children have easy access to."

