Zodwa Wabantu let fans in on her recent body sculpting procedure, where she received an injection in her behind

The dancer showcased a video from when she received the injection, which left some fans feeling very uneasy

Fans were also worried about the side effects, as the post stated that the results are immediate

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Zodwa Wabantu never shies away from letting the world know about her cosmetic surgeries. Her most recent visit to the Herrwood Medical Centre left an uneasy feeling for some of her followers.

The exotic dancer received a body sculpting injection which guaranteed immediate results, raising eyebrows with her followers. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu raises eyebrows with her latest post

It is not a secret that Zodwa Wabantu does some work on her body from time to time.

She is a brand ambassador for a Durban clinic called Herrwood Medical Centre, and often treats herself to their services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The most recent work she underwent was b*tt fillings which are achieved almost immediately.

She posted the video, which has garnered 200 comments from concerned fans.

Fans weigh in on Zodwa's video

It was an immediate no from most of her followers, who said they would rather stick to the gym to achieve a voluptuous look.

cris_tricien_ug asked:

"What are you dying to achieve my sister?"

che_bongi said:

"Yoooo all for what? Go do squats lady."

kinci_phelelani said:

"But, you always getting an injection?"

connymaroga said:

"The way I don't like needles, I will remain ugly until I die."

nkwenkwezi_quvane said:

"Why does it look like you live for these injections now sis? These are the things that famous people do to make themselves look appealing to others."

Zodwa Wabantu drops jaws after dancing in revealing skirt

Zodwa Wabantu made a name for herself as a successful exotic dancer. She often dances in clubs wearing skimpy clothing. A recent video of her dancing suggestively while holding a bottle of alcohol had many questioning her moral compass.

She bragged about being the inventor of exotic dancing, so she honed it.

One displeased netizen, @bosschiwoz asked:

"Do you have a family? Where are you from? I don’t think you’re from this earth. You are getting out of hand."

Zodwa Wabantu gets banned from Lesotho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zodwa Wabantu's banning from Lesotho saw the internet rejoicing.

South Africans who have been vocal before regarding Zodwa's choice of clothing applauded the Lesotho government for their swift response after Zodwa was booked to perform there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News