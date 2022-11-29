Zodwa Wabantu jokingly criticized Instagram for being unfair by taking down her racy photo with her boyfriend Ricardo Olefile Mpudi

The well-known dancer claimed that Instagram removed the graphic image because they were envious of her relationship with Olefile

Internet users have shared mixed reactions, but many sided with Instagram because the platform has rules that must be followed

Zodwa Wabantu believes the saucy Instagram photo of her and her boyfriend Ricardo Olefile Mpudi was removed due to jealousy.

Zodwa Wabantu shared an explicit image on Instagram and the platform took it down. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Instagram removed the graphic photo that showed Zodwa's breast in Olefile's mouth because it was against their guidelines.

Following the takedown, Zodwa posted a screenshot of an Instagram message informing her that the photo had been deleted from Instagram. As a joke, the exotic dancer captioned the photo, "umona," which means that the social networking platform's moderators were envious of her relationship.

Zodwa's post quickly drew a lot of attention from netizens. Many people supported Instagram, arguing that the platform has regulations that must be adhered to.

Some online users claimed that Zoswa was lucky that her account had not been suspended.

See more interesting comments below:

@mantahli said:

"glad you are still here though."

@osudohejima shared:

"You're lucky Mark did not also disable your IG Account "

@arriecakes wrote:

" lol I saw that"

@lorrainemthimkhulu posted:

"Someone reported it."

@21plugx commented:

"Yaz banomona laba "

@nontsikelelo.mjanyelwa commented:

"Nje why you? "

@usihle_osandakwenzani replied:

"That is not fair "

@collinskenechi also wrote:

"I think you should open a telegram account."

@ricardoprinzz also said:

"I knew IG would remove it "

@thabi_motshabi added:

"I like you but you have to respect the fact that you can’t just post everything."

