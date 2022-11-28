Natasha Thahane has also taken a jab at controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula after he claimed she ditched her birth name, Nokuthula

Musa said the Blood and Water actress did so because she wanted to appeal better in the Mzansi entertainment industry

After Natasha shared her savage reply, online peeps praised her for handling the situation calmly and better

Musa Khawula's derogatory remarks about Natasha Thahane on his popular YouTube channel have been addressed by the Blood and Water actress.

Musa topped Twitter trends after videos of him mocking Natasha's birth name Noukuthula went viral.

According to ZAlebs, the gossip commentator claimed that Natasha dropped her birthname Nokuthula in order to gain more popularity in the entertainment industry.

In response to the allegations, Natasha had nothing vile to say to the YouTuber. Instead, the former Skeem Saam actress shared the video showing Musa trolling her alongside two gorgeous snaps of her.

The stunning woman was dressed in a revealing denim-to-denim look in the photo.

Online peeps who are always intrigued by Musa's controversial statements flocked to Natasha's Instagram post.

Many netizens praised Natasha for handling the controversy well, while others were surprised that celebrities paid attention to Musa's outrageous allegations. Peeps wrote:

@orianevansygent said:

"3rd frame? Ma’am "

@k.h.u.l.u.l.i.w.e commented:

" I love the outfit ".... in Musa's Voice "

@asiphe__ replied:

"So y’all really watch that guy’s YouTube channel?"

@angelsdaughter007 shared:

"Nokuthula umuhle kodwa Dade "

@khanyie_kanjomane reacted:

"Love how you handled this "

@qhawekazie_n wrote:

"Koda yini Nokuthula wamuhle Noks my angeL "

@khumo.starr also said:

"Musa utlo feinta"

@_nobu_m also shared

" Musa Khawula is the goat."

@successndebele also wrote:

"Best way to deal with it "

@shilelaza added:

"You’re actually hilarious "

