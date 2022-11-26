Social media users have praised Musa Khawula for his unfiltered YouTube show, which is making waves online

Social media came to a standstill when the controversial entertainment blogger claimed that Minnie Dlamini was unfaithful in her marriage

Khawula also alleged that the former Homeground presenter slept with some bosses to secure jobs

Musa Khawula has South African celebrities shaking in their boots each time he uploads a new video on his fast-growing YouTube channel.

Musa Khawula has accused TV personality Minnie Dlamini of sleeping around to enhance her career.

Source: Instagram

The controversial entertainment blogger has intrigued his viewers with his unfiltered commentary and hot gossip.No one is safe on Khawula's channel. From the look of things, he will be dropping facts, as no celeb is yet to sue him.

Minnie Dlamini caught strays in the latest video that has left many jaws on the floor. Khawula claimed that the seasoned television presenter and reality TV star has been sleeping with top bosses at the DSTV offices so she can secure gigs, ZAlebs reports.

He also accused the mother of one of being one of the reasons why her marriage with Quiton Jones failed. This is despite Minnie releasing a statement saying they decided to go their separate ways because they had fallen out of love. Khawula said Quinton Jones got tired of Minnie being promiscuous and decided to leave.

This is not the first time that Musa Khawula has made damning allegations against Minnie Dlamini. He caused a buzz when he claimed that the star, along with Mihlali Ndamase and Thusli Phongolo, were among local stars who had dated wealthy businessman Edwin Sodi.

