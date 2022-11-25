Lerato Kganyago has denied accusing Tebogio Thobejane of interfering in her marriage after an Instagram live video of her making the allegations went viral

The Metro FM host stated that she has no idea where South African internet users heard her say those words

Lerato's strong denial comes on the heels of Tebogo's debunking the rumours that circulated on the internet

Lerato Kganyago has spoken out about the cheating scandal surrounding her marriage. The Metro FM host denied having evidence that Tebogo Thobejane interfered in her marriage to Thami Ndlela.

Lerato Kganyago says her husband, Thami Ndlela, didn't have an affair with Tebogo Thobejane. Image: @leratokganyago and @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo was accused of homewrecking after a Twitter account with the handle @MDNnewss shared a clip of what appeared to be Lerato's Instagram live. Lerato could be vividly seen but loudly heard when she made serious accusations against Tebogo in the video.

According to ZAlebs, Lerato even claimed to have proof that Tebogo meddled in her marriage.

The video quickly went viral, and the celebrities made news headlines.

Tebogo first addressed the issue, telling TshisaLIVE that she has never been romantically involved with Lerato's husband.

Recently, ZAlebs reported that Lerato also addressed the accusations. Lerato said she doesn't know where peeps got the idea that she levelled the homewrecking allegations against Tebogo. She claimed it was just trolls continuing with their usual online behaviour.

“The thing about an affair, I don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s not from me. I think it’s just people making things up about whatever, but I definitely know that my husband did not have an affair with Tebogo,” reported ZAlebs.

Here's how peeps reacted when the rumours circulated on Twitter:

@Aria4991 said:

"Hhayibo! It's not the other woman that wrecks your marriage, your man is the one that must answer if needs be! When will women learn to face the real problem instead of choosing the easier path of attacking other women?"

@KahawiaSkin shared:

"Blame your Husband, my sister."

@_buhlengwane posted:

"Okay, but when are husbands taking accountability for cheating on their wives?"

@Masegoford replied:

"Men will always disrespect their wives because they are never held accountable. Imagine this much energy on the wrong person while you enable the person you sleep with. Ay vukani mani"

