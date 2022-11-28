Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her Instagram account to call out DBN Gogo and her photographer for making her look ugly in pics

The dancer attended DBN Gogo's album, Whats Real, listening party and was shocked when pics taken on the day came out

After Zodwa shared the pic, netizens rushed to the commented section to share funny reactions to the post

Zodwa Wabantu was among the few Mzansi celebrity A-listers who were invited to DBN Gogo's new album, Whats Real listening session.

Zodwa Wabantu and DBN gogo's latest interaction on social media left fans in stitches. Image: @zodwalibran and @dbngogo

Shortly after gracing the event, Zodwa shared a picture taken at the event. The exotic dancer said DBN Gogo sent the photo.

Judging by Zodwa's Instagram caption, she clearly didn't like the snap. She jokingly called out DBN Gogo and the photographer who took the pic.

Zodwa said DBN Gogo should consider firing her photographers because they couldn't capture her natural beauty. The famous dancer even jokingly made threats.

"So I was invited by @dbngogo Album listening Session this is the Picture she sends me Now Girl it’s your Work I can never look BadFire that Camera Men or Woman. I’m the Wrong One to Pick @dbngogo DBNGogo I Can never look Bad because your Team Makes me Banganya This was This Thursday," Zodwa wrote.

DBN Gogo took to the comments section to respond to Zodwa's harmless threats. the DJ claimed she sent Zodwa a link to her gorgeous pics taken at the iconic event.

Mzansi netizens were also spotted in the replies section leaving hilarious comments. Peeps said:

" skhokho I sent you the link to the actual images."

@darealmojojojo said:

"Forever Beautiful ❤️"

@ayanda_zindela shared:

"❤️ Okusalayo YOU ARE ZODWA WABANTU!"

@charity_marvelous_magabane posted:

" you are beautiful"

@lungani.mvelase replied:

" Haaaycha kudlaliwe ngawe MaZ"

@pinky_smalest24 commented:

"❤️ Bayaksukela"

