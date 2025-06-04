Limpopo musician Makhadzi had a lit performance in Zimbabwe this past week, and she looked good in a silver costume

The award-winning singer and dancer previewed an unreleased song during the first half of her set

On Instagram, Makhadzi shared the release date of the upcoming single, and fans are waiting in anticipation

Makhadzi gave her Zimbabwean fans the first listen of her unreleased song. Image: Makhadzisa

What is Makhadzi working on?

An X blog page, @BuzzLife, posted a video of Makhadzi performing in Zimbabwe to a very responsive and energetic crowd. As she made an entrance, she performed an unreleased song and had her fans buzzing in excitement.

"Makhadzi performing in Zimbabwe. She gives a sneak peek into her upcoming single, Anokona Khaite," the blog page wrote.

Makhadzi has created a loyal fan base for herself beyond Mzansi and is making waves in Africa and in parts of the world. She even has a BET Viewers' Choice Award under her belt.

Makhadzi was performing in Zimbabwe, and she previewed a new song. Image: Makhadzisa

Taking to Instagram, Makhadzi revealed that the song will be released on 13 June, saying, "Thank you, Zimbabwe. From people who are asking about the song. The song is new and is dropping on 13 June."

What Mzansi has to say about Makhadzi's new music

Fans are excited to hear what Makhadzi is cooking in the studio. Reacting to the video, people are even saying she is thee African Giant, or Africa's Beyoncé.

Mbalenhle__m claimed:

"You are our Beyoncé."

Iamasenathisese cried:

"Makhadzi please!!! I'm still recovering from WIN IS A WIN EP."

Jahsignal gushed:

"Superstar, it was a pleasure sharing the stage with you, Queen."

Korrineskyy exclaimed:

"The Queen of Africa!"

Faraimurau said:

"On behalf of Zimbabwean people, we love you."

Saint_bouy replied:

"No one will make me hate Makhadzi."

Ntandoncube praised:

"I don’t regret buying this ticket @jahsignal and @makhadzisa, you were both superb! First ever artist to perform more than an hour on stage."

Refilweway responded:

"I would actually watch Makhadzi's reality show."

Cooking_with_nonsi shared:

"Lalela. You are a dream. A diamond. That outfit ate and left nothing. You are louder than the microphone. With that superb look."

Makhadzi lauds fans amid Scotts Mahuma drama

The Ha Matorokisi hitmaker weighed in on the Scotts Maphuma drama after realising the power fans have to make or break an artist.

“At some point, I felt like apologising on Skot Maphoma's behalf because I realised he was just excited and forgot people who streamed his music, including me. I am his fan, but I was disappointed. I am glad he came back to his senses. We love him,” she wrote.

Singer Makhadzi noted how her fans pulled through for her when she owed SARS: “The truth is, we are nothing without you guys. I remember owing SARS 6M, and I had nothing. But through your support. I managed to make peace with the government. We are nothing without you guys. I know when you love a person, you mean it. And also, thank you for voting for me to win Artist of the Year at MMA. I managed because of your vote,” she added.

Makhadzi shines at Ehtopian conference

In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning musician Makhadzi continues to make her mark on the international stage.

This time, the Metro FM Awards winner was part of the panel at the AFRIMA 2025 Conference in Ethiopia. Fans were in awe of Makhadzi's photos and powerful Instagram caption, where she spoke against the people who looked down on her.

