Award-winning musician Makhadzi continues to make her mark on the international stage

This time, the Metro FM Awards winner was part of the panel at the AFRIMA 2025 Conference in Ethiopia

Fans were in awe of Makhadzi's photos and powerful Instagram caption, where she spoke against the people who looked down on her

Makhadzi attended the AFRIMA 2025 Conference in Ethiopia. Image: Makahdzisa

Source: Instagram

South African multi-award-winning singer, Makhadzi, announced that she was part of the Music Beyond Borders Conference held in Ethiopia.

Makhadzi makes her mark at AFRIMA event

The AFRIMA 2025 Conference focused on unlocking and monetising Africa's music economy. Who better than Limpopo-born star Makhadzi to be part of the wonderful initiative?

Taking to Instagram, Makhadzi posted photos from the event, which took place on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, at the Medium Conference Hall, AUC Secretariat, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She also used the opportunity to address the people who looked down on her as she spoke broken English.

Makhadzi attended the AFRIMA 2025 Conference as a panelist. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

"I am happy and excited to be part of the 2025 @afrimaawards panellist. This really means a lot to me as a musician to be trusted and recognised to come and state my mind about AFRICAN MUSIC," she wrote. "Our first day of the @afrima.official conference was the best of the best. I have learnt a lot and I cannot wait to share with others soon," she revealed.

Makhadzi further stated that people used to mock her English. But she is now speaking on massive platforms.

"Years back, my people made fun of my Engrish. Today, I am one of the panellists of the BIGGEST AWARDS IN AFRICA. It all started as a dream; the rest is history," she stated.

Makhadzi noted that she is the first artist in Mzansi to have this opportunity.

"Just to be the first South African artist to open the 2025 calendar of AFRIMA AWARDS says a lot."

Check out her Instagram post below:

Mzansi gives Makhadzi her flowers

Social media users gushed over Makhadzi, praising her thick skin and not allowing people to get to her.

Tendani_za said:

"Makhadzi, your story is inspiring."

Mulokohatuma exclaimed:

"Put respect to her name, and stop comparing her to an up-and-coming artist."

MufhamiMasters said:

"Makhadzi, you are something else. You are God's sent. Always shining! Shine, Queen. The throne is yours. Congratulations."

Violavr gushed:

"I'm proud of you my African queen. You and your management team deserve to be praised, too, because wow, you have an amazing team. I am giving flowers to the behind the scenes management team."

Leeuwvigina said:

"Don’t worry about English, Makhadzi. All that matters is that we love you, ngwana Lekganyane."

