Award-winning actress Lunathi Mampofu opens up about winning awards while she was struggling financially

The actress who currently leads the cast of Mzansi Magic's telenovela Inimba says she had to sell her car, and house to survive

Fans of the casting director and actress recently took to social media to praise her latest role as Zoleka in the isiXhosa telenovela

Actress Lunathi Mampofu recently sold her car, house and flat. Images: Mzansi Magic

Former The River actress Lunathi Mampofu, who leads the cast of Inimba, says she was both emotional and excited when she was awarded with two Royalty Soapie Awards because she was broke at the time.

Mampofu, who stars opposite former The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyane in Inimba, adds that it was wonderful to be praised for her work.

The former The River actress tells Sunday World that while she was being awarded with the Royalty Soapie Awards, she was broke and had to sell her car, flat, and house to survive.

“I remember when I won those awards; I was out of work for months, and I was broke," says Mampofu.

The fan-favourite thespian also admits that she recently sold her house and cars to return home with her daughter.

“I recently had lost my house, car, and flat. In order to return to Cape Town with my daughter, I had recently sold my car and put my belongings in storage,” said the actress.

The aspiring singer and fashion designer recently scored the role of Zoleka in Inimba.

South Africans react to the actress' latest role

@officiallebza replied:

"My girl Zoleka moves like an Ops Manager and not CEO. I need her to shock me this week because yerrrr."

@ChunksOfMe wrote:

"I love the storyline, but I really need the writers to stop neglecting minor things like why Zoleka is considered the best woman in her field, it needs to show in how she runs the company. The company is one of the best and I believe they should've anticipated such a crisis."

@TswanaGirlDelux wrote:

"Ha, Hlathi?! Two kids and twenty years later and Thumeka has had the option to leave this entire time? After she's abandoned your family for you?"

@LuluLynch_ said:

"Going forward if anything happens between Hlathi and Zoleka, I’m gonna fight the writers myself."

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"So basically, Thumeka decided to date Zoleka’s husband for 20 years, even gave him two kids during that time, and got nothing in return? She’s been his girlfriend for two decades, and he never even considered marrying her? I am judging Thumeka."

Actress Lunathi Mampofu reveals her financial struggles in industry. Images: Lunathi Mampofu

