South Africa's biggest act, Makhadzi, is set to mimic US singer Usher's latest daring on-stage act at one of his recent shows

The Grammy-award winning singer was roller skating across the stage, and a fan reposted the video and asked Makhadzi to do the same

Makhadzi is up for the challenge as she aims to achieve the same results as Usher

Makhadzi aims to redo Usher's latest performance stunt on stage. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Vhutshilo hitmaker Makhadzi is set to prove that nothing is ever impossible for her to do. She is now eyeing Usher's dance moves and aims to remake the daring stunt he pulled at his recent show.

Makhadzi to pull an Usher at her show

A fan dared top Mzansi musician Makhadzi to copy Usher's dance move while rollerskating. The RnB superstar performed his collaboration with Chris Brown and Rick Ross, New Flame, and while singing his verse, he was on roller skates.

He also did the famous Michael Jackson move, the moonwalk, while he slid across the stage.

Makhadzi is seemingly up for the challenge and aims to achieve the same results as Usher. Makhadzi said she has a lot of time to rehearse the move as her upcoming One Woman Show takes place annually in December.

Like most of her X posts, there was some broken English in the mix: "It’s doable. I have enough time to rehearse. 20 December is far. Father God, please help me not to fall doing this," she said.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's optimism

At her previous shows, Makhadzi attempted to do the Chris Brown aerial act, and hers failed miserably. Fans pointed out her broken English, while others laughed at her for even attempting to pull the move.

@O_Timn stated:

"Rehearse. It's ok. We understood what you were trying to say."

@aey_dear asked:

“Oh, so you think to reverse would mean to moonwalk in this case?”

@blaq23haz laughed:

"Reverse, forward. We don't care about your broken Engrish. You just got and get the money, babes."

@GuguStatu encouraged:

"I believe in you, sis. I look forward to it."

@mr_shimmy joked:

"Makhadzi knows how to pull numbers even on Twitter. What’s with the reverse?"

@Tsogang offered:

"No stress. Give me a call. I can start giving you young lessons this weekend."

@McMOF55 encouraged:

"Lmao in Makhadzi we believe. You can do it! Any skaters to help out?"

@MtoloSam gushed:

"My Queen. I just love you. You inspire so many of us, yet you are soooo young."

Makhadzi continues to dominate Spotify charts

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi claimed the spot as one of the best South African female recording artists as per Spotify's newly released most-streamed albums since 2018.

Makhadzi was noticeably the only artist to feature twice on the list after her albums Kokhova and African Queen ranked highest in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Fans are proud of Makhadzi. People even named her a superstar after Tyla, who also dominated the charts in 2023 and 2024.

Source: Briefly News