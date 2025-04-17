Makhadzi made a claim as one of the best South African female recording artists after Spotify released the most-streamed albums since 2018

The 28-year-old was the only artist to feature twice on the list after her albums Kokhova and African Queen ranked highest in 2020 and 2021, respectively

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Makhadzi, saying she deserves to have over 58 million streams

Singer Makhadzi impressed local fans after two of her albums featured on Spotify’s list of most-streamed South African female artists since 2018.

Albums Kokhova and African Queen ranked highest in 2020 and 2021, respectively, with both projects earning a combined 58.4 million streams for the 28-year-old singer.

Makhadzi earned 58.4 million streams from her 'Kokhova' and 'African Queen' albums on Spotify. Image: makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old singer is one of the country's most popular artists, and she proved that she is multi-talented after winning the Best Dancer Award at the Trance Awards in February 2025.

Makhadzi has a history of dominating South Africa’s charts

Take a look at Spotify's list in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhadzi’s 2020 album, Kokhova, racked up 27.2 million streams, and songs such as Sugar Sugar, Murahu, and Red Card gained mass appeal.

A year later, she released African Queen, which earned 31.4 million streams and featured prominent Mzansi artists such as Kabza De Small, Casper Nyovest and Mr Brown.

While her previous albums enjoyed great success, the 28-year-old has been accused of holding back her latest offering by Mzansi recording artist Kharishma.

Makhadzi celebrated being featured on the New York billboard on her Instagram account:

Makhadzi’s latest actions earn mixed reviews

While Makhadzi’s latest album has been questioned over its delayed release, the multi-talented star was also criticised for causing a riot following a no-show in December 2024.

Despite the no-show and delayed album release, Makhadzi has earned praise from local fans after agreeing to help students cover their bursaries.

South African artist Makhadzi is one of South Africa's premier recording artists. Image: makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

Fans back Makhadzi for more success

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Makhadzi, while they also singled out fellow artists who made Spotify’s list.

IsraelMoukangwe was impressed:

“Makhadzi did it twice. Back to back.”

Life_mabege praised Tyla:

“Tyla set the bar soo hiiiiiigh.”

StormKev1 shared their opinion:

“The Shekhinah and Elaine Albums are actually better than Tyla.”

VhoMrapper admires Makhadzi’s work:

“Kokovha & African Queen are really Makhadzi's greatest albums, especially Kokovha; no single bad song on that album.”

Thabelomaanda asked a question:

“South African? Is Uncle South African? Please find a correct candidate for that year.”

IconikOnly is a fan of Makhadzi:

“This makes superstar Makhadzi second after Tyla.”

Munei_gavhi respects Makhadzi:

“@MakhadziSA what you did with Kokovha will never be undone.”

Tshepixo__21 was amazed:

“Both of Makhadzi's albums amount to 58,4M streams.”

Benedictamaps supports Makhadzi:

“Makhadzi , the queen.”

Carlos24March rates Makhadzi highly:

“Makhadzi is her.”

Makhadzi reaches out to help students

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer Makhadzi earned high praise from local fans after agreeing to set aside money for 20 bursaries for students.

The 28-year-old said she wants to help students achieve greatness and said education is a key tool to helping them achieve their dreams.

Source: Briefly News