World-renowned South African recording artist DJ Shimza has been criticised by fans after his tweet about imitation clothes coming out of China

The 40-year-old was accused of having no brains by a local social media user after he said that people see China as a big factory that produces fake clothes

Local netizens reacted on social media to defend Shimza, while some fans agreed with the ‘no brains’ accusation

DJ Shimza’s tweet about China divided local fans, with some defending the renowned recording artists and others accusing him of having no brains.

The 40-year-old recording artist, who has performed all over the globe, said people think China is one big factory that produces fake clothes, a thought that divided local fans.

Local fans are divided about DJ Shimza's tweet about China.

Source: Instagram

Following his tweet, the boyfriend of politician Athi Geleba, Shimza has spent his time responding to several replies about his thoughts on China.

DJ Shimza divides local fans

Shimza was criticised on social media, according to tweet below:

Mzansi social media user @Paper Soldier reacted to Shimza’s tweet by saying the 40-year-old does not use his brains, despite Shimza’s success.

Recently, Shimza celebrated helping his interns secure their futures, while the DJ also spread good vibes all over Asia.

In addition to rocking stages in Asia, Shimza also took time out to explore some of the exotic cuisine in Hong Kong.

Shimza will perform in Durban, according to his Instagram account:

Shimza has made his mark worldwide

Thembisa-raised Shimza, real name Kholofelo Raphala, has released several albums and won multiple awards for his hard-hitting beats.

His success has seen him perform in Europe and Asia, while he is also a regular on Mzansi’s stages with a show planned in Durban on Sunday, 27 April 2025.

Shimza is also enjoying a 12-year relationship with Geleba, who serves in the national government as the speaker of the Presidency.

DJ Shimza is used to performing in front of packed crowds worldwide.

Source: Instagram

Fans are divided about Shimza’s views

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Shimza was tweeting without thinking, while others defended the recording artist.

BuhleTheFirst defended Shimza:

“He's not wrong, though. Y'all are all talking about luxury brands being exactly like cheap knockoffs. But that's untrue. While the factories might all be in China, the luxury manufacturers use high-end materials, while the knockoffs are obviously just cheap imitations.”

Auntyspax disagreed with the fan:

“You didn’t even get what he was saying.”

Kiid_grim agreed:

“I mean, he is a DJ, which requires little to no brain activity.”

Sphadot said Shimza is a success:

“Did you know that @Shimza01 has his name in a star glued on the floor in America? Apply your mind to that.”

Snenjoko03 said expectations are high:

“You have high expectations. The guy is just a DJ shem.”

Matshepo143 said the fans should not be talking:

“I’ve seen him play in a club in Greece, where the entrance was 21k. Nah, you don’t get to such places without applying your mind. My take.”

Mzimela_Mvu asked a question:

“How did he make millions then?”

Khanyoe_theDJ gave their view:

“But you also didn’t get what he was saying.”

ChiefJusticeHD backed Shimza:

“Shimza will feed your whole family with his mind!”

MvulaneDo criticised Shimza:

“Niks and it’s been years.”

DJ Shimza gets Mzansi talking about Uber Eats

As reported by Briefly News, popular Mzansi recording artist DJ Shimza got the nation talking after he complained about Uber Eats.

Several local netizens responded to Shimza’s complaint by sharing their own bad experiences with the delivery service.

