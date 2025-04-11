DJ Shimza, through his Shimuzic Foundation, recently celebrated the graduation of his 2024/2025 intern class, whom he empowered with practical skills and mentorship

The star, known for his community initiatives, previously donated 2000 pairs of shoes to underprivileged children in Tembisa

Fans on social media praised Shimza for his efforts, with many expressing interest in joining his programs, while other South African celebrities like DJ Black Coffee and Makhadzi have also been recognised for their charitable contributions

Popular South African disc jockey DJ Shimza is the gift that keeps giving back. The star recently celebrated the graduation of his interns, whom he empowered through his Shimuzic Foundation.

Shimza has been praised for empowering the youth. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza's interns graduate

DJ Shimza is among the many celebrities who love giving back to the community.

Taking to his X page, the internationally acclaimed DJ said he runs a program where he upskills interns and allows them to do practicals at some of the big events he hosts. The proud mentor announced that the 2024 to 2025 class recently graduated. He said:

"Through my foundation @ShimuzicF, we have an annual internship program we run in Tembisa where we take in interns to up-skill them. They also get to do practicals where they work at all the events we do. Last night, our 2024/2025 class graduated. ❤️🙏🏾 Big thank you to the @HWBFoundation for being part of the dream of creating more opportunities for our communities 🙏🏾❤️ #TheHub"

Fans applaud Shimza for empowering the youth

Social media users praised the star for always coming up with initiatives to support communities. Some also explained that they are willing to join the programs. Shimza assured them that he would announce on social media when the applications are open.

@AyandaMaqhoboza commented:

"Brilliant work bro. Keep on keeping on."

@professorSMM wrote:

"This is beautiful brother, keep up the good work. God bless you 🤲🏾"

@Czwe_Luvuno added:

"This is such a great initiative, bro, and may God continue to bless your work, Makwande 👏🏾"

@OksalayoBoss wrote:

"Hello, I’m a young person in Tembisa with a Diploma in Tourism Management, a driver’s license, & 5 years of work experience. I’ve never heard of this opportunity. Could you share where to submit my resume and the requirements? Are there other opportunities for youth in Tembisa?"

Shimza celebrated his interns' graduation. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

SA celebrities who have given back

Several South African stars have given back to the community. DJ Black Coffee hosted a charity dinner where he raised money for the less privileged. Makhadzi also made headlines when she raised registration fees for 20 students.

Khuli Chana also donated uniforms and stationery to the community. Speaking about the initiative, the Buyile hitmaker said he wanted kids to be excited about going to school.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza slammed for not giving back

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that social media users have surprisingly shown support for DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small after the two stars were called out for not giving back to society despite their success.

Amapiano royalty Scorpion Kings have landed in hot water for allegedly not helping those in need. The issue was discussed on the Piano Pulse podcast, which is a part of Mac G’s Podcast and Chill network.

