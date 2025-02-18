DJ Shimza shocked Mzansi by sharing a video of himself trying snake soup in Hong Kong, admitting the taste was fine but the idea unsettled him

His girlfriend Athi Geleba recently shaded him for being in India on Valentine's Day while he continues touring globally

Fans reacted with mixed responses, some joking about his bravery and others warning about exotic foods and virus risks

Internationally acclaimed South African music producer and DJ Shimza shocked Mzansi when he shared a video while trying snake soup in Hong Kong.

DJ Shimza eats snake in video

DJ Shimza has been travelling the world and learning about new cultures. The popular musician has toured and performed in places like Switzerland, France, Ibiza and other countries.

Shimza recently caught shade from his girlfriend Athi Geleba for being in India on the just-ended Valentine's Day.

Taking to his X page, the star shared a video of himself trying Asian cuisine. In the now-viral clip, Shimza said he was tasting snake soup for the first time. He said the taste wasn't really different, but the thought of eating a snake wasn't sitting well with him. He captioned the video:

"Trying out snake soup in Hong Kong, if I die I die."

Fans respond to Shimza's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's video. Many said they wouldn't dare try eating snake soup.

Others warned Shimza about trying exotic dishes, while others made fun of him.

@pshift846 said:

"How do they get rid of the venom? Let's say if the snake was venomous."

@JuvestNyo commented:

"His new stage name. Shimza de Snake."

@DjZanD wrote:

"It’s nice? 🤣😂🤣 I can see discomfort."

@ta_marah7 added:

"That's how coronavirus started."

@mqhelenqabankos said:

"lol please stay over for a minimum of 2 months before making your way to SA. We can’t afford to be grounded for two years again."

DJ Shimza pokes fun at DJ Maphorisa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza recently poked fun at DJ Maphorisa following his electrifying set at Shimza's club, The Hang Awt. Shimza joked that Phori was begging fans for money during his performance.

DJ Maphorisa and DJ Shimza seem closer than people think. A few weeks ago, the stars made headlines when they bought matching Mercedes-Benz cars.

