DJ Shimza slammed Uber Eats on X, accusing drivers of stealing orders by falsely claiming delivery issues and sharing screenshots of his experience

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, some supporting Shimza’s complaint while others criticised him for backing the ANC yet complaining about foreign drivers

His complaint follows Anele Mdoda’s Uber controversy, where she accused a Cape Town driver of harassment, sparking further debate on Uber’s service quality

Another South African celebrity has taken to social media to complain about the poor service from Uber Eats. In a now-deleted post, DJ Shimza narrated how he could not get his food from Uber Eats after paying for the order.

DJ Shimza complained about Uber Eats' service.

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza slams Uber Eats

Internationally acclaimed DJ Shimza recently took to his X page to complain about the service he received. He shared screenshots of the conversation he had with the Uber driver. He wrote:

"We go through this again 😊 They’ve really found a way to steal our orders these broers. @UberEats 🤷🏾‍♂️ They know that after some time the app probably asks them if they have an issue delivering, all they have to do is lie."

DJ Shimza called out Uber Eats over his order.

Source: Twitter

Fans react to DJ Shimza's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Shimza's post. Some shared their own experiences with the service provider, while others blasted Shimza for complaining.

Some fans said Shimza should not complain about foreign nationals not delivering his food, as he supports the ANC.

Shimza's complaint comes weeks after radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda accused a Cape Town Uber driver of attempting to harass her during a trip.

@mirandasebo said:

"I once faced the same and @UberEats failed to pay me back. They believed the driver more than a customer."

@0xZkTriumph added:

"Gayton's 'Abahambe campaign' is mainly driven by his and local celebs' desire to put their fleets into Uber and Uber Eats. Their hurdle was Taxi Associations but the foreigners in South Africa managed to push through that hurdle and persevered. Shimza and Anele Mdoda xenophobia has a purpose behind that campaign."

@HumoBear commented:

"These people will scam you and @UberEats will not even take you seriously."

@RTMatsabisa added:

'Useless establishment this one, I have decided not to order from all store that utilizes their services, no efficiency at all🚮"

@simplitate1 added:

"Call me a misanthrope, but I can never use UberEats. Imagine this guy driving around with your food, doing who knows what to it 😂😂😂"

DJ Shimza shared his bad experience with Uber Eats.

Source: Instagram

Cape Town Uber driver accused of threatening Anele speaks out

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Uber driver who is trending for allegedly threatening radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda has finally shared his side of the story.

South Africans have been calling for the immediate arrest of an unnamed Uber driver who was exposed by Anele Mdoda in a viral video. The now-trending video shows the Metro FM star pretending to be on Instagram LIVE before lashing out at the Uber driver when she arrived at her destination.

