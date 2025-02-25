Uber driver accused of threatening Anele Mdoda shared his side, claiming she acted erratically during the ride and got upset when he asked if she was sleepy or tipsy

Mzansi reacted to the viral story, with some believing the driver while others questioned why Anele would fabricate the incident

Social media users debated whether Anele was genuinely in danger or unfairly trying to ruin the driver’s reputation

The Uber driver who is trending for allegedly threatening radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda has finally shared his side of the story.

The Cape Town Uber driver who allegedly put Anele Mdoda's life in danger has shared his side of the story.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's Uber driver speaks out

South Africans have been calling for the immediate arrest of an unnamed Uber driver who was exposed by Anele Mdoda in a viral video. The now-trending video shows the Metro FM star pretending to be on Instagram LIVE before lashing out at the Uber driver when she arrived at her destination.

Speaking to the popular gossip page Maphephandaba, the driver explained his side of the story. He said things started getting out of hand when he started a conversation with the star who seemed tired or tipsy. Part of the message read:

"What happened on that day was, that she requested me from Souk Long Street to The Rockefeller Hotels which was 7 minutes and some seconds drive away. I picked her up and started driving, 5mins into the trip I heard a bang on my window like a stone was thrown at it and in shock I asked what was and she immediately apologized and said she mistakenly hit the window with her ring on her finger so I said ok.

"A few seconds after I noticed she was rolling down my window back and forth and trying to lay fulling on the back seat, which prompted me to ask her if she was ok. Her response was yes I’m fine and said another word after, either I’m just “tipsy or just sleepy” which I didn’t understand the exact phrase at the time so to get the exact thing she said I asked her “Do you mean you are “sleepy or tipsy” that was all I said, that made her fled up out of character and started yelling don’t talk to me what did the uber rules say, what did the uber rules say repeatedly."

Fans react to the viral story

The Uber driver's message left Mzansi divided. Some seemed to believe his story while others questioned why Anele Mdoda would fabricate such a story. Anele has been praised for always addressing trolls.

@mami_selemela wrote:

"I'm not favouring the Uber driver but Anele's voice sounded drunk that night."

@jessefjacobs commented:

"Why would Anele out of nowhere make up a story like this? Meanwhile, we always hear our sisters complain about some Uber drivers that make them feel uncomfortable?"

@kokla_mash added:

"I believe this guy… 🤞🏻"

@dat_zanele wrote:

"Entitled celebrities trying to ruin a hard working person s life . Tsek"

@tinky_mpw said:

"If Anele really felt like she was in danger, she should’ve went live not pretending to be live. She only recorded when getting off and swearing at him. Hai cha!"

@mmantona_ntuane wrote:

"I believe the Uber driver. Something was off with Anele’s story I just couldn’t put my finger on it."

@buhle_jubar_dube noted:

"aaay no but the driver's story also makes sense hhay kabi."

