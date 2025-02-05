Makhadzi is giving back by offering to pay registration fees for struggling students, earning praise from her fans

Through her foundation, Makhadzi will donate 20 bursaries to empower disadvantaged students, motivated by witnessing the struggles of her peers

The University of Venda has also expressed gratitude for Makhadzi's generous contribution to help their students

Makhadzi is giving back to the less privileged. The BET award-winning singer received praise from her fans when she offered to pay the registration fees for her struggling students.

Makhadzi will donate 20 bursaries to students. Image: @makhadzi_sa and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Makhadzi's Foundation to donate 20 bursaries

Makhadzi is leading the way in empowering South Africa's future leaders. The singer has vowed to assist 20 students through her foundation.

The Ghanama singer spoke to ZiMoja about her initiative and noted that she was motivated to help because she saw how some of her friends struggled while growing up. She also revealed that the funds were coming from her foundation. She said:

"This is because of some of the disadvantaged backgrounds they came from. I witnessed firsthand the struggles many of my peers faced and I knew that education is a powerful tool for change."

Makhadzi praised for her initiative

The star's good initiative has earned her praise from fans. Many commended her for her heart of gold after she shared the names of the students who were set to benefit from the initiative on her social media platforms.

The University of Venda also issued a statement thanking her for helping struggling students. Part of the message read:

"Words cannot express the gratitude that the University of Venda feels towards Queen Makhadzi for her generous act of kindness towards our students."

Makhadzi is set to assist 20 university students. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News