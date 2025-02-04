Global site navigation

“This Is True": SA Teacher Called Out by Pupils for Eating McDonald’s in Class, Mzansi Reacts
People

“This Is True": SA Teacher Called Out by Pupils for Eating McDonald’s in Class, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • An educator shared with her online users how she was called out by her learners for eating McDonald's in class
  • The woman's TikTok video sparked amusement on social media and the clip went viral on the internet
  • Comments poured in from netizens who flocked to the post cracking jokes and some shared their thoughts

One educator shared a hilarious moment which took place in her classroom leaving many people on the internet in laughter.

A teacher was called out by her learners for eating McDonald's in class.
Pupils dragged their teacher for eating McDonald's in the classroom. Image: @lesegoo_k
Source: TikTok

Learners call out teacher for eating McDonald's in class

Pupils in a South African classroom have gone viral after calling out their teacher for eating McDonald's during class hours. The cheeky moment was shared by the educator herself on TikTok under the handle @lesegoo_k.

The teacher expressed to her viewers that her learners called her out for eating McDonald's and requested that she refrain from doing so. In the video, the pupils can be heard laughing and jokingly questioning their teacher's choice of timing for a fast-food break.

Empowering young ladies: Teacher gives modelling lessons for female pupils

While many viewers found the situation amusing, others praised the teacher for maintaining her sense of humour and not taking the situation too seriously. She was asked by her pupils to not eat any fast food but her staff meal in class.

While taking to her TikTok caption she simply said the following:

"Imagine being constantly interrogated by your kids."

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA reacts to the pupils' antics

The video sparked laughter across Mzansi, with many social media users chiming in with their thoughts.

Being Mary said:

"This is true, respect their dignity. It's more personal than you think."

Theyfw_Buhle wrote:

"Because some of them don't go with food to school."

Lethabo shared:

"These children are going through a lot."

Dansster expressed:

"Congratulations ma'am, I'm happy for you as a Gen Z teacher it's truly hard these days."

"Government has failed us like this": Teacher shows how she transformed learning space

Sedi commented:

"Break time is a good timing."
Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

