An educator shared with her online users how she was called out by her learners for eating McDonald's in class

The woman's TikTok video sparked amusement on social media and the clip went viral on the internet

Comments poured in from netizens who flocked to the post cracking jokes and some shared their thoughts

One educator shared a hilarious moment which took place in her classroom leaving many people on the internet in laughter.

Pupils dragged their teacher for eating McDonald's in the classroom. Image: @lesegoo_k

Source: TikTok

Learners call out teacher for eating McDonald's in class

Pupils in a South African classroom have gone viral after calling out their teacher for eating McDonald's during class hours. The cheeky moment was shared by the educator herself on TikTok under the handle @lesegoo_k.

The teacher expressed to her viewers that her learners called her out for eating McDonald's and requested that she refrain from doing so. In the video, the pupils can be heard laughing and jokingly questioning their teacher's choice of timing for a fast-food break.

While many viewers found the situation amusing, others praised the teacher for maintaining her sense of humour and not taking the situation too seriously. She was asked by her pupils to not eat any fast food but her staff meal in class.

While taking to her TikTok caption she simply said the following:

"Imagine being constantly interrogated by your kids."

Take a look at the funny video below:

SA reacts to the pupils' antics

The video sparked laughter across Mzansi, with many social media users chiming in with their thoughts.

Being Mary said:

"This is true, respect their dignity. It's more personal than you think."

Theyfw_Buhle wrote:

"Because some of them don't go with food to school."

Lethabo shared:

"These children are going through a lot."

Dansster expressed:

"Congratulations ma'am, I'm happy for you as a Gen Z teacher it's truly hard these days."

Sedi commented:

"Break time is a good timing."

A South African teacher was called out by her learners for eating McDonald's in class. Image: @lesegoo_k

Source: TikTok

3 Epic heartwarming surprises to SA teachers from learners

Briefly News previously reported that a group of thoughtful pupils went above and beyond for their teacher as they sweetly surprised him.

previously reported that a group of thoughtful pupils went above and beyond for their teacher as they sweetly surprised him. The footage shared by TikTok user @nanakibi1.com3 shows the woman being escorted by one of the learners from her class.

A loving teacher who had a birthday was surprised by her pupils who love her dearly in a video making rounds online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News