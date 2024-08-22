A loving teacher in Cape Town did not expect the heartwarming surprise her learners pulled on her birthday

The pupils pretended to be in a brawl mid-class, as the educator intervened they stopped and sang for her

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing kind words to the teacher and pupils

Learners melted their teacher's heart when they surprised her on her birthday. Images: @lyle.2hard/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

A loving teacher who had a birthday was surprised by her pupils who love her dearly.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lyle.2hard, the learners are in class. Two of the pupils pretended to be in a brawl while the rest of the class made the loudest noise, pretending that the fight between the two was serious.

The teacher came in at full speed to break the fight. As she was trying to do that, the learners burst into song, singing a happy birthday song for their best teacher. The educator was beyond touched by the cute gesture.

Pupils surprise teacher on her birthday

Watch the TikTok video below:

Learners' gesture melt netizens

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users loving what the learners did for their teacher.

@Jaqui was emotional:

"I can't keep back my tears this is so beautiful."

@🇿🇦👑*SirClenton*👑🇿🇦 admired:

"Students like these give teachers hope to keep on keeping on 💯🔥."

@Karenlynette Saptoe loved:

"You guys really love your teacher👌👌."

@𝐷𝑢𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑟✍︎ expressed:

"I think the message on the wall just came into full fulfilment 🥺😭."

@Abu shared:

"Why am I crying 😭 making her day so special teacher is really SPECIAL ❤️🥺."

@DwayneOnTour commented:

"This is so Beautiful… you see kids like this? We need more. People don’t know how hard teachers have it nowadays♥️."

@Xaara said:

"In my days we would have still got detention, the whole class."

Learners surprise grieving teacher

In another story, Briefly News reported about pupils who showed love to their teacher who lost his mother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loyisosokhetye, the pupils are seen entering his class with cute gifts. The educator was immediately overwhelmed with emotions. The teacher showed gratitude. According to the caption, the learners were sad after hearing the sad news of his mother's passing.

