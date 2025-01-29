A ward-winning artist Makhadzi recently revealed on social media that she's looking for 20 students to assist with funding

The Limpopo-born musician said she wants to help students with their registration fees at the university

South Africans took to her social media account to applaud her and thank her for her generosity

Popular musician Makhadzi, who made headlines for her One Woman show is looking for students who are struggling financially at university.

The Trace Award nominee asked students to contact her if they need assistance with registration fees.

The musician took to her X account this week to announce that she's willing to help 20 students with registration fees.

"Are you a student struggling to register for the 2025 academic year? I would like to assist 20 students by covering their registration fees", she wrote.

MorwaNurse wrote:

"Why write motivational letters? Charity begins at home. Surely you know one or two struggling students from your hood. Help them and stop with this nonsense of motivational letters."

@TakatsoLisbeth replied :

"I met a young man at the car wash yesterday I met a young man at the car wash yesterday. Apparently, he was at WITS but he could no longer afford to pay fees and he had to drop out. He is working at a car wash but he’s still not making enough. I will screenshot this to show him when I knock off."

@MotoneThat49135 replied:

"Hello Makhadzi I'm a huge fan of your music and the inspiration you bring to the youth."

"I am reaching out to you course I’m a young soccer player with big dream of making it to the top. Your story of your perseverance and success resonates deeply with me your support advice please."

@KeshnerNtiyiso said:

"I don't know, but I believe this, please keep it up with that mercy, and be blessed."

@Tsholof14954487 said:

"Don’t be discouraged by negative comments. Your lending hand will go a long way. It is tough and sad to be in the queue at institutions."

Makhadzi trends for her broken English

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Makhadzi topped Twitter trends for her broken English on social media.

The Haka Motorokisi singer asked her crush not to call her in "the mourning" instead of saying morning.

