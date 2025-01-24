Makhadzi has once again broken English on social media, this time confusing mourning and morning

The Haka Motorokisi singer asked her crush not to call her in the mourning instead of saying morning

Mzansi mocked Makhadzi however, she remained unbothered as this was not the first time she had broken George

Makhadzi has broken English on Facebook. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Trust singer Makhadzi to confuse even the simplest words. The singer is known for breaking George

Makhadzi breaks George again

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi has once again broken English online. The star was announcing her new music release.

Singer Makhadzi said her fans like video-calling her in the morning, especially those who have a crush on her. However, her message did not land because she used the incorrect word: mourning instead of morning.

"I am sorry not to reply early, Khadzinators. MAARAB SONG WILL DROP NEXT WEEK, FRIDAY 31 January," she started off by saying.

"But please, guys, I understand you have a crush on me, but please stop calling me with a video call in the morning. I do look the same in my photo when I wake up in mourning."

See the Facebook post here.

Makhadzi broke English again. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi pokes fun at Makhadzi's broken English

Netizens had a field day with Makhadzi. However, the last time they did this, Makhadzi clapped back, saying she speaks English the same way white people speak other African languages.

Dakalo Isaac Mashau joked:

"English from Temu is very different to English from Shein."

Sibongile Moyoaddressed those who are mocking Makhadzi:

"But you understand what she is trying to say right?"

Dakalo Isaac Mashau poked fun at Makhadzi:

"When you wake up in the Moaning."

Ayorh Mkhatshwâ said in shock:

"Yhoo khadzi, girl. The English that belongs to you, but it's fine."

Musiq T SA asked in a mocking manner:

"Dr Malinga was your English Teacher?"

Makhadzi rallies for votes at Trace Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi was nominated in two categories for the Trace Awards 2025.

The Matorokisi hitmaker is up for the Best Female Artist and Best Dancer awards and has asked for her fan's support.

Source: Briefly News