Makhadzi announced the shortlist of students benefiting from her initiative to pay registration fees, after receiving over 5000 applications

The Limpopo singer expressed heartbreak over the high demand and urged society to help more students in need

Social media users praised Makhadzi for her generosity, though some joked about most beneficiaries being Venda

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has shared the list of students benefiting from her recent initiative to give back to the community. The star noted that she received overwhelming responses from her fans.

Makhadzi has released the names of students who will benefit from her initiative. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi’s student aid shortlist announced

Makhadzi is a queen with a heart of gold. The Limpopo-based singer and dancer recently announced that she was going to pay registration fees for a few less-privileged students. Makhadzi urged those interested to send supporting documents and a motivational letter. The post received an overwhelming response from students all over South Africa.

Taking to her X page, Makhadzi shared a list of the students who will benefit from the initiative. She noted that she received more than 5000 applications within a few hours. Part of the post read:

"I never expected this level of demand. It breaks my heart to see how many students struggle just to get a chance at education. I have committed to playing my part in assisting where I can, but I need society to lend a hand so that together, we can reach even more students in need."

Mzansi thanks Makhadzi for her initiative

Social media users praised Makhadzi for helping the needy. Many urged her to continue assisting her fans.

@thabelomaanda said:

"God bless you."

@_AndriesAR wrote:

"99.9% are venda🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@TerrenceMukwev1 added:

"May God bless you more Makhadzi."

@JacqueJnr12 wrote:

"Why do I see Venda's only?"

@moshibudi_ added:

"This is amazing mama, God bless you plenty!🥺❤️"

Makhadzi has announced her student registration assistance winners. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

