Makhadzi Releases Names of Students Receiving Registration Assistance, SA Reacts: “God Bless You”
- Makhadzi announced the shortlist of students benefiting from her initiative to pay registration fees, after receiving over 5000 applications
- The Limpopo singer expressed heartbreak over the high demand and urged society to help more students in need
- Social media users praised Makhadzi for her generosity, though some joked about most beneficiaries being Venda
Award-winning singer Makhadzi has shared the list of students benefiting from her recent initiative to give back to the community. The star noted that she received overwhelming responses from her fans.
Makhadzi’s student aid shortlist announced
Makhadzi is a queen with a heart of gold. The Limpopo-based singer and dancer recently announced that she was going to pay registration fees for a few less-privileged students. Makhadzi urged those interested to send supporting documents and a motivational letter. The post received an overwhelming response from students all over South Africa.
Taking to her X page, Makhadzi shared a list of the students who will benefit from the initiative. She noted that she received more than 5000 applications within a few hours. Part of the post read:
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
"I never expected this level of demand. It breaks my heart to see how many students struggle just to get a chance at education. I have committed to playing my part in assisting where I can, but I need society to lend a hand so that together, we can reach even more students in need."
Mzansi thanks Makhadzi for her initiative
Social media users praised Makhadzi for helping the needy. Many urged her to continue assisting her fans.
@thabelomaanda said:
"God bless you."
@_AndriesAR wrote:
"99.9% are venda🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@TerrenceMukwev1 added:
"May God bless you more Makhadzi."
@JacqueJnr12 wrote:
"Why do I see Venda's only?"
@moshibudi_ added:
"This is amazing mama, God bless you plenty!🥺❤️"
Pearl Thusi blasted for ghosting desperate mother after school fees pledge
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that months after promising to help a mother with her children's outstanding school fees, Pearl Thusi is topping social media trends after apparently failing to commit.
In 2024, the former Queen Sono actress pledged to help a desperate mother asking for donations towards her kids' fees. Not only that, but she also roped in DJ Zinhle for the generous deed that never was.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.