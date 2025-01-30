Limpopo singer Makhadzi was in awe over the response to her initiative to cover students' registration fees received

Makhadzi announced this initiative on Wednesday, 29 January and she has received so many applications that her WhatsApp crashed

The singer spoke about the importance of prioritising education in South Africa and the students in need

Makhadzi has welcomed the high volumes of applications. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi opens applications for registration assistance

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi has initiated a student registration assistance program where she will help 20 students.

Since announcing this initiative, Makhadzi said she received an overwhelming response from hopefuls, that her WhatsApp channel can no longer receive messages.

"Wow!" she exclaimed. "We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to this initiative. The number of students in need has shown us just how important it is to support education," she stated.

Makhadzi provides solution as applications continue

The Matorokisi hitmaker then provided an email address where people can contact her or send through their application.

Her team would shortlist 20 students who will then be contacted by her. Her X post continues:

"We appreciate everyone’s patience as we go through the applications. If you don’t get selected this time, don’t lose hope—keep pushing for your dreams! Let’s continue supporting each other and building a brighter future!"

Mzansi praises Makhadzi

People praised the Trace Awards 2025 nominee. One person cautioned Makhadzi against inviting more people to apply. Here are some of the reactions:

@sivu_vivi said:

"Hay kodwa nawe, you surely received more than 1000 requests for only 20 spots, and you still encouraging people to send their applications. No. Pick from what you have."

@Aayyanda stated:

"Queen, God will continue blessing you mam."

@khula_elc encouraged:

"Keep Touching Lives in many forms."

@GibsonSithole lauded:

"Congratulations Queen. God will continue blessing you because of your generosity."

