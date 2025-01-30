Kharishma Claims Makhadzi Blocked Her Album Release: “She’s Threatened by New Blood”
- Kharishma accuses Makhadzi of sabotaging her album release, claiming the BET Award winner feels threatened by her rising success
- The Chokeslam singer alleges that Makhadzi colluded with producer BaBethe Gashoazen to delay her project, seeing her as a strong competition
- Confronting Makhadzi on social media, Kharishma dared her to shoot her and vowed to release the album despite the alleged interference
Limpopo-based musicians Kharishma and Makhadzi are reportedly having a fallout. Kharishma has accused the Bet Award-winning star of delaying her album release because she feels threatened.
Kharishma accuses Makhadzi of sabotaging her album
Up-and-coming musician Kharishma has made damning allegations against Makhadzi. The star who made headlines last year when she was kicked off the stage by Oscar Mbo alleged that the Mjolo hitmaker delayed her album release.
Weeks after firing her manager Mamcee for allegedly stealing her money, Kharishma revealed that Makhadzi had a hand behind her album delay. According to ZiMoja, the Chokeslam singer believed Makhadzi connived with her producer BaBethe Gashoazen to delay her album because she saw Kharishma as strong competition.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Makhadzi is scared Kharishma might be a competition. She feels threatened by the new young blood."
Kharishma calls Makhadzi out on social media
Kharishma who used to look up to Makhadzi to teach her about the industry later confronted her former mentor on social media daring her to shoot her if she could. She also noted that her album will be released whether Makhadzi wants it or not.
"Makhadzi shoot me if you can. Release that album. I'll never rest until it's released. I'm not afraid of anything. Shoot me if you can."
Makhadzi to assist students with registration fees
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular musician Makhadzi, who made headlines for her One Woman show is looking for students who are struggling financially at university.
The Trace Award nominee asked students to contact her if they need assistance with registration fees. The musician took to her X account this week to announce that she's willing to help 20 students with registration fees.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.