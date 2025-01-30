Kharishma accuses Makhadzi of sabotaging her album release, claiming the BET Award winner feels threatened by her rising success

The Chokeslam singer alleges that Makhadzi colluded with producer BaBethe Gashoazen to delay her project, seeing her as a strong competition

Confronting Makhadzi on social media, Kharishma dared her to shoot her and vowed to release the album despite the alleged interference

Limpopo-based musicians Kharishma and Makhadzi are reportedly having a fallout. Kharishma has accused the Bet Award-winning star of delaying her album release because she feels threatened.

Kharishma has accused Makhadzi of blocking her album release. Image: @makhadzisa and @vocalistkharishma

Source: UGC

Kharishma accuses Makhadzi of sabotaging her album

Up-and-coming musician Kharishma has made damning allegations against Makhadzi. The star who made headlines last year when she was kicked off the stage by Oscar Mbo alleged that the Mjolo hitmaker delayed her album release.

Weeks after firing her manager Mamcee for allegedly stealing her money, Kharishma revealed that Makhadzi had a hand behind her album delay. According to ZiMoja, the Chokeslam singer believed Makhadzi connived with her producer BaBethe Gashoazen to delay her album because she saw Kharishma as strong competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Makhadzi is scared Kharishma might be a competition. She feels threatened by the new young blood."

Kharishma calls Makhadzi out on social media

Kharishma who used to look up to Makhadzi to teach her about the industry later confronted her former mentor on social media daring her to shoot her if she could. She also noted that her album will be released whether Makhadzi wants it or not.

"Makhadzi shoot me if you can. Release that album. I'll never rest until it's released. I'm not afraid of anything. Shoot me if you can."

Kharishma has blasted Makhadzi for sabotaging her album release. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi to assist students with registration fees

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular musician Makhadzi, who made headlines for her One Woman show is looking for students who are struggling financially at university.

The Trace Award nominee asked students to contact her if they need assistance with registration fees. The musician took to her X account this week to announce that she's willing to help 20 students with registration fees.

Source: Briefly News