Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently took another jab at Cassper Nyovest on social media

This happened after a beef between Cassper and A-Reece escalated on X (formerly Twitter)

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Nota Baloyi had to say about the rapper

Bathong, Cassper Nyovest will never catch a break on social media after he declared "war" with the popular hip hop rapper A-Reece, and now he's being slammed by the controversial Nota Baloyi.

Recently, the music executive slammed Cassper Nyovest again, where he said the star went from being a rapper to being a Twitch streamer, and now he needs the help of MacG to be able to fill SunBet Arena.

He said:

"From rapper to Twitch Streamer, now he needs MacG to fill SunArena, which MacG can do without him… That is a serious fall off. From a celebrity personality to an influencer, that’ll make you try to crown real rappers that don’t need to run to the church for clout!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota's Baloyi slamming Cassper

Shortly after the star slammed the rapper, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@TheClanRetailsa said:

"No man, Nota Baloyi..Cassper time and time again has proved you wrong. MacG has been on Cassper case for a while... When he fights back, you guys act as if he's looking for relevance. Streaming is monetary for him...Why don't you give props where they're due? Cass has been one of the hardest-working men."

@UsyandaM commented:

"Then there’s @L_Tido always forcing laughter like a girl"

@incontroZA responded:

"This guy was meant to keep the routine. Go to shows, do a scripted interview. But this MacG thing got him talking and everyone realised his dumb as a brick."

@Lethabo_Don replied:

"A grown man going to Tido’s podcast 3 times to talk about Podcast and chill 🤦🏽‍♂️ while he has a streaming channel."

@nomlee_sa wrote:

"Changing genres, doing everything that's new if it's piano he jumps, of its drill music he jumps, next thing if it's reggae he will jump coz he clout chasing everything trying to stay relevant as he can, mxm OG kabani le."

@Teboho_Sebata shared:

"But he said all rappers combined are small boys to him, he’s got more money than any other rapper in the country. He said he’s not scared of anyone."

Did Cassper Nyovest's career end because of AKA's death?

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest and AKA were undoubtedly the biggest stars in the South African hip-hop industry. The stars had Mzansi divided into two camps, with team Cassper and the Megacy always on each other's throats on social media.

Many believe the beef made the two rappers release good music because they were trying to be better than the other. Fans are saying Cassper Nyovest's career has been declining since AKA's untimely death in February 2023 because he doesn't have competition.

The Mama I Made It rapper addressed the narrative during an interview on L-Tido's podcast. Speaking in a short snippet shared on X (Twitter) by @L_Tido, Cassper Nyovest said he doesn't care what anyone says to him, because he has been in the game for years.

Cassper Nyovest lists his favourite AKA songs

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA may not have seen eye to eye when AKA was alive, but Cass loved his music and respected his craft.

The late rapper left a lasting impression on fellow South Africans through his infectious music and charisma, and the last person fans thought would praise the Supa Mega was his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest.

