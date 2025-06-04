Cassper Nyovest addressed claims that his career declined after AKA's death, stating on L-Tido's podcast that he is unaffected by public opinion

Fans remain divided, with some insisting Cassper has lost his spark without AKA as competition, while others praise recent tracks like Kusho Bani

Cassper and AKA's beef, one of SA hip-hop’s most iconic rivalries, is believed to have driven both artists to release top-tier music, a dynamic Cassper now says he regrets not resolving

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to the narrative that his music career ended the day his nemesis Kiernan "AKA" Forbes died. Fans feel Cassper is no longer motivated to release bangers because he doesn't have competition.

Did Cassper Nyovest's career end because of AKA's death?

Cassper Nyovest and AKA were undoubtedly the biggest stars in the South African hip-hop industry. The stars had Mzansi divided into two camps, with team Cassper and the Megacy always on each other's throats on social media.

Many believe the beef made the two rappers release good music because they were trying to be better than the other. Fans are saying Cassper Nyovest's career has been declining since AKA's untimely death in February 2023 because he doesn't have competition.

The Mama I Made It rapper addressed the narrative during an interview on L-Tido's podcast. Speaking in a short snippet shared on X (Twitter) by @L_Tido, Cassper Nyovest said he doesn't care what anyone says to him because he has been in the game for years.

"I am the OG, I don't care what anyone says to me. All of you are small boys to me."

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's interview

Social media users still believe Cassper Nyovest has not released good music since AKA's passing. Some even said Cassper's interview on L-Tido's podcast is going to flop because he doesn't have anything new to say.

However, some fans defended Cassper Nyovest, saying her has released hit tracks like Kusho Bani, which have been dominating streaming platforms and social media sites like TikTok.

@Mafika_TM said:

"Who's gonna watch that? Because what changed? Bro is still gonna make the same claims he made last time."

@molepo_vincent wrote:

"He said the same things on the first podcast 🤦🏾"

@Iam_Thapelo added:

"He wants attention. To push his upcoming show, we all know this act."

@EkseMags said:

"Cass looks like he was trying too hard to have a viral moment."

@auntiewamavibes wrote:

"We all know your career died the day AKA died."

A look at AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef

Cassper and AKA's beef is one of the biggest feuds in the SA hip-hop industry. The feud stemmed from a combination of factors, including perceived competition, social media exchanges, and the artists' evolving relationships within the industry.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, spoke about the rivalry, saying it seemed real. Cassper has also addressed the beef, saying he still regrets not burying the hatchet with the late rapper.

Cassper Nyovest lists his favourite AKA songs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA may not have seen eye to eye when AKA was alive, but Cass loved his music and respected his craft.

The late rapper left a lasting impression on fellow South Africans through his infectious music and charisma, and the last person fans thought would praise the Supa Mega was his longtime rival, Cassper Nyovest.

