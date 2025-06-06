Sol Phenduka recently weighed in on Prince Kaybee's revelations about his medical condition

The DJ previously opened up about his severe memory loss, and it turns out that Sol may also be facing the same problem

The jokes were flying online, with social media users trolling Sol about his apparent condition

It turns out that Sol Phenduka may have the same medical condition that Prince Kaybee is suffering from.

How did Sol Phenduka react to Prince Kaybee's condition?

Sol Phenduka recently commented on Prince Kaybee's medical condition on Podcast and Chill.

The Charlotte hitmaker revealed in a Twitter (X) post dated 2 June 2025 that he suffers from what he describes as "serious amnesia," frustrated at how his memory was deteriorating:

"I suffer from SERIOUS AMNESIA and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating, man. I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent, and I HATE THAT."

Reacting to his revelations was Sol Phenduka, who related it to his own experiences with mild memory loss:

"I used to meet somebody once, and I would remember your name, surname, where we met and what you were wearing, for the longest time. I'm still like that, but I've lost my touch."

Here's what South Africans said about Sol Phenduka's comment

Unlike Prince Kaybee's fans, who sympathised with him, Sol got none of that, and had netizens dishing out jokes and trolling him:

kingscelo_05 joked about Sol's drama with Cassper Nyovest:

"I'm sure he has even forgotten that he ever had beef with Cass."

ThubaneJustice trolled Sol:

"It's serious, this guy once forgot his car at the airport and took an Uber home."

JTeishi joked:

"These conditions only affect people who have money."

Meanwhile, others expressed concern, with some netizens blaming the memory loss on the controversial COVID-19 vaccine:

uMbaliBlackRose suggested:

"He must consult a mental health specialist."

coldmax07 posted:

"This is a trend amongst the people I know who took the jab. Not saying it’s the jab, but we can’t ignore the trends as well."

mbuelo_m added:

"I don’t know, man. I’ve spoken to a few people who’ve said that since the COVID jab, they’ve felt their minds have been slower and they forget things easily. They're not as sharp anymore."

