Prince Kaybee recently weighed in on Zimbabwean music and why it struggles to grow outside the country

He revealed that, in his analysis, certain genres' inability to be exported can be blamed on the sonics

His argument was widely supported by social media users who finally understood why Zim music struggled for global reach

Prince Kaybee got real about why Zimbabwean music, specifically Zim Dancehall, tends to struggle to reach the global music market.

Prince Kaybee comments on Zim Dancehall

Prince Kaybee never fails to get his social media followers thinking about whatever topic he's discussing, from health tips to his opinions on music.

Hopping into an argument about the Zimbabwean music space, led by Twitter (X) user tabanimcgucci, Kaybee went in-depth about why the country tends to battle with reaching the global music market.

Tabani complained about Zim Dancehall's struggle to go abroad, saying even growing a market in South Africa was challenging:

"While SA artists are making money from Zimbabwe, our music is mediocre and carries no export value. When Zim artists go abroad, they go there to play for Zimbabweans; that's how mid our music is."

Responding to the chat, the Charlotte hitmaker said the problem wasn't the quality of the music:

"Its core inability to be exported isn’t a quality issue because you guys have world-class engineers and songwriting.

He went on to state that the main issue was the sonics, which add to Zim's battle to break through in South Africa and abroad:

The issue is the type of sonics that have been consistent throughout the years, which is Zim Dancehall. It's a very small genre that is a subgenre in and of itself, it is too layered to be commercially feasible in South Africa."

Here's how social media received Prince Kaybee's argument

Netizens supported Prince Kaybee's chat and praised him for being informative:

Mncedisi_mengu said:

"You nailed it. Almost everything made here will still have that Zim Dancehall texture, even the Zim hiphop."

symplecs wrote:

"No truer word could be spoken. At the same time, it’s a numbers game. Our population is small, and the ones who can even support the art on online platforms are way smaller."

treyncube agreed:

"You nailed it. Zimdancehall dominated locally for years but lacked global crossover appeal. Sonically, it's tied too closely to Jamaican dancehall, it lacked its own unique identity. Too many artists, similar styles, not enough evolution. The sound plateaued instead of progressing."

M_A_N_O_27 added:

"Where is the lie? Trying to go international without an original sound is hard. We will eventually get there."

ted_pops praised Prince Kaybee:

"One thing about Kabelo, when it comes to music, the actual theoretical part of music, the nuts and bolts that make the music that we consume come together, this man knows his stuff."

