Prince Kaybee recently opened up about suffering from a health issue that has taken over his life

The DJ/ producer revealed in an emotional post that he's afraid he will one day miss out on life and serious opportunities

Fans were heartbroken, and many sympathised with Kaybee with comforting messages

Prince Kaybee opened up about his condition. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee says his health has taken a knock and he's worried about how his condition will affect his life.

What does Prince Kaybee suffer from?

Prince Kaybee is not one to share deep and personal details about his life, however, it was different when he opened up about his health.

The fitness fanatic revealed in a Twitter (X) post from 2 June 2025 that he suffers from what he describes as "serious amnesia," frustrated at how his memory was deteriorating:

"I suffer from SERIOUS AMNESIA and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating, man. I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent, and I HATE THAT."

Prince Kaybee revealed that he has "serious amnesia" and an underlying condition. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Real name Kabelo Motsamai, the Charlotte hitmaker claims that experts diagnosed him with an underlying condition affecting his brain, and in an emotional follow-up post, lamented how it would affect his relationship with his kids:

"I have some underlying condition affecting my brain(experts say), I wonder how long I can keep what is left of my memory bank. Not gonna lie, this is rocking me, man. I have kids to raise."

Here's how South Africans reacted to Prince Kaybee's post

Fans were shattered and expressed sympathy towards Prince Kaybee:

SukudeShiceka said:

"Chin up, shoulders straight! God has made you fortunate enough to keep seeking viable medical assistance. Don't let your condition take any more than it has from you! Fight, my brother!"

SirBrayneZA wrote:

"Fight differently and keep fighting, mate! Truth is, there’s so much to do every day, but with less time spent on yourself. I suggest you find ways to invest in unwinding. When last did Kaybee spend quality time with Kaybee?

athi_ndita sympathised with Prince Kaybee:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA, I can imagine how stressful that feeling is at such a young age, but don't lose hope, bro."

Fans pitied Prince Kaybee's health issues. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Nkule__ suggested:

"There are exercises you can do to regain your memory, but also try writing certain things down; this has helped me."

UrsularThando posted:

"Don’t put pressure on yourself and try changing your diet to vegetables that help with memory. Also read a lot even if it’s the latest news

ShweleNgelosi added:

"Your new best friend is now pen and paper. Make notes and stick them where you can always see them, like your mirror. Sorry, man, I hope it's temporary."

moruno179 commented:

"Write everything down, like a diary. I'm sorry, my guy."

