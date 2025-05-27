Prince Kaybee shares why men don't celebrate birthdays

Prince Kaybee listed one reason men don't go out of their way to commemorate the day they were born

He was responding to a social media user who had asked why men do not fuss about their special day

Several netizens shared Prince Kaybee's sentiment, while others argued that such a mindset could stem from deeper psychological issues or trauma

Renowned producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has shared his thoughts on why most men don’t fuss about their birthdays. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker is known for expressing his thoughts on societal issues and recently challenged actor Siv Ngesi’s view on the rise of transactional sex in Mzansi.

Prince Kaybee explains why men don't celebrate birthdays

When Prince Kaybee isn’t talking about music or fitness, he’s sharing his thoughts on a topical issue. The award-winning muso recently answered why he believes most men do not make a fuss about their birthday. On Monday, 26 May, social media user @Nomagugu_xo asked why several men are fine about not marking their birthday. The post read:

“Why are men always okay with doing nothing for their birthday?”

On his X account, Prince Kaybee responded to the question, stating that a birthday is just like any other day to him and other men. The post read:

“It's just another day…”

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's explanation

In the comments, @Nomagugu_xo, the social media user who kicked off the discussion, responded and argued that the culture might be a sign of a serious psychological issue or trauma from past relationships. The social media user said:

“No, I think most men’s experience of dating horrible, inconsiderate women also plays a role here.”

Several men in the comments shared Prince Kaybee’s sentiments and highlighted that they don’t celebrate their birthdays. Others gave reasons why they don’t make a fuss about their birthday.

Here’s what people had to say:

@black_guider said:

“Imagine celebrating something you never asked or worked for🤔”

@TOM432796084165 highlighted:

“We are born on broke days, bodi 17.”

@keleytumi argued:

“I can never be just another day 🤞 May the people around you remember that you are worth being celebrated 🙏🏿”

@Sthembiso637879 claimed:

“We are humble.”

@pmcafricax agreed:

“I thought I was the only one lol.”

