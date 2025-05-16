Prince Kaybee is still upset about Orlando Pirates' loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup Final played on Saturday, 10 May

Responding to a congratulatory message by the government, Prince Kaybee made some damning allegations about Kaizer Chiefs' victory

Kaizer Chiefs fans clapped back and urged Prince Kaybee to move on, while some Pirates fans agreed with him

Popular house music producer and avid Orlando Pirates fan Prince Kaybee is still feeling chest pains from his team’s Nedbank Cup loss to Kaizer Chiefs. The outspoken musician has made damning allegations against Kaizer Chiefs after previously dissing Pirates’ city rivals.

Prince Kaybee makes damning allegations about Kaizer Chiefs

Prince Kaybee is still reeling from Orlando Pirates’ loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker is yet to recover from the loss and made damning allegations against Kaizer Chiefs.

Prince Kaybee didn’t take the government celebrating Amakhosi’s Nedbank Cup triumph lightly.

The Club Controlla producer took to his X account on Thursday, 15 May, and suggested that Kaizer Chiefs had cheated to end their 10-year trophy drought. He doubled down on his claims that Amakhosi could not have defeated the Buccaneers fair and square. Prince Kaybee posted:

“You mean the referee ended the 10 year drought. Chiefs can’t win anything on competence, weak!”

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's accusation

In the comments, netizens urged Prince Kaybee to let Kaizer Chiefs breathe. Others trolled the musician hard and claimed that he hasn’t released a hit in years.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mr_JonesMJ trolled:

“But you also can’t release anything on competence. Heal and accept we are champs.”

@Msigi_Emotion asked:

“How can we help you heal, because you were incapable of winning Caf Champions League, Nedbank Cup, Betway Premier League. Major counselling is needed here.”

@ronny_malatji2 argued:

“Kaizer Chiefs is the biggest brand. Sundowns won the PSL league but they still talk about Kaizer Chiefs. They say, ‘if people keep talking about you just know you are very important.’”

@NHLAKAN44657956 said:

“It is clear that you didn’t watch the match from a point of enjoying soccer while supporting your team. The game was fair, Chiefs were a better team and they deserved to win. Accept it now.”

@K12Sipho agreed:

“Kaizer Chiefs Robbed Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-final. The corrupt referee gave them an offside goal to get them to the final. Again, the same corrupt referee won them the Cup by robbing Orlando Pirates by not giving Gold-Teeth Duba and THE CRIMINAL called INECIO the Fraudster. Chiefs have Criminals not Players.”

Sol Phenduka raves about Kaizer Chiefs

Meanwhile, some of Prince Kaybee's colleagues in the entertainment industry are celebrating Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup final victory.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka joined Kaizer Chiefs fans in celebrating the club's Nedbank Cup triumph.

Phenduka, a devoted Kaizer Chiefs fan, took to his X account and expressed how happy he was that his club had lifted some silverware after a decade of disappointment and heartbreak.

