South African music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee recently gave his fans weight loss advice on social media

The Charlotte hitmaker shared a tweet on X about what fat cells do in one's body and what netizens should do to lose weight

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's advice

Bathong! Prince Kaybee is back again with yet another advice for his fans and followers. The controversial star gave netizens on social media some tips about weight loss.

In his recent tweet, the Charlotte hitmaker who opened up about his partial memory loss talked about how there comes a time when it is hard for a person to get rid of their fat cells if they don't work out or start a healthy lifestyle.

"The issue with fat cells is that there comes a point where you can’t get rid of them no matter how hard you try, do not go that far," he said.

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's advice

Shortly after the star shared his advice on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others disagreed with what the music producer had to say.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"Well, fasting is a nightmare of fat cells."

@NovBaby13 commented:

"I blame the cortisol hormone. Your body retains the fat cause it thinks you're stressed."

@jabumamba3 responded:

"Agreed, those fat cells harden easily, especially when you've never exercised in your life, starting to gym for the first time at an older age is harder."

@KgosiMolaoM replied:

"Fat cells have a life span of 10 years. So your statement is technically untrue. If people want to change, they can. It will just take many years for fat cells to die."

@Manny_867 wrote:

"We work with what we've got. Perfectionism ruins the fun of keep trying."

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Just as Briefly News reports about him giving netizens advice about weight loss, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents.

Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot. Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike.

He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok. His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media.

Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him.

