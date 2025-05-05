South African music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee recently talked about his partial memory loss

The star shared a story about what happened to him at the airport recently, and how he remembered that he left his car behind

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's revelation

Prince Kaybee opened up about his memory loss. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African controversial music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee recently opened up on social media about suffering a memory loss.

Recently, the star who had a surgery following his fifth motorbike accident in April 2024 talked about his partial memory loss and an event that took place when he landed at the airport.

The Charlotte hitmaker said that he requested an Uber as soon as he landed at the airport, only for him to remember when his home that he actually drove to the airport and had forgotten his car there.

"Left the airport in an Uber only to find out I actually forgot my car at the airport. My partial loss of memory has gotten to a critical stage, embarrassing," he said.

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee's partial memory loss

Shortly after the star, whose photo with former Minister Naledi Pandor sparked outrage, shared what he was suffering from, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@Abednego082 commented:

"Someone got divorced for 'forgetting their marriage vows,' you really need to look into your memory loss issue."

@NzithaThsanana responded:

"I also feel so lost in conversations sometimes, like my memory just blanks out. It’s frustrating when even my own family talks, and I have no clue what they’re referring to. I live with Absent Seizures, and every episode chips away at my memory. It’s scary and exhausting."

@VusiThanga said:

"I've started taking meds to boost my memory, but it's gotten to the point where I forget I even took them or not before I go to sleep!"

@TheClanRetailsa replied:

"Don't take it lightly, chief. I'm going through that period.. It's actually worrying. Almost burnt the house down recently."

@BuckBoyLu wrote:

"This story is about privilege. If your car were the only option to get home, you'd never forget it. But if you are really developing dementia, then get checked out. Could be serious."

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Just as Briefly News reports about him suffering a partial memory loss, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot.

Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike.

He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist. After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok.

His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media.

Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him

