South African controversial podcaster MacG recently broke his silence after the whole Minnie Dlamini saga

A trending video of the star talking about his podcast and how unfiltered it is went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what MacG had to say about his podcast

Controversial MacG broke his silence on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape, @macgunleashed

Source: UGC

Bathong! This issue regarding the controversial MacG and Minnie Dlamini is far from being over, as the founder of Podcast and Chill decided to break his silence on social media.

MacG says his content is unfiltered

The South African podcaster MacG recently had social media abuzz as he decided to break his silence after the whole Minnie Dlamini drama, where he speculated that the media personality's private part is smelly.

In a video posted by an online user @ThisIsColbert, MacG said his content was unfiltered and uncensored. He further mentioned that they say what they want and they don't overthink it.

MacG also mentioned that netizens should stop treating their platform like radio or TV because it's not; it is a space where they decide to tell their own truth.

"Another problem is that people hold us to broadcasting standards, you can’t, you can’t treat us like radio, and TV," he said

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to what MacG had to say

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what MacG had to say regarding the nasty remarks he made about Minnie Dlamini.

See some of the comments below:

@SihleMaseko16 said:

"That is why the DStv deal was a bad move."

@James73726323 wrote:

"That doesn't give you the right to say that rubbish you said...you still have to be responsible!"

@Vena_tions commented:

"This was the first episode where he had to go on a rant and vent and express his vulnerability, and one was after the Jub Jub interview. He hasn't vented in a while, and it's coming soon."

@Lethu63238189 responded:

"So you want to justify insulting women, you have a history of disrespecting women, and you have a big platform and young audience. We can't pretend what they listen to doesn't matter."

@Vena_tions replied:

"And the other thing, Podcast and Chill is under the comedy category. Those who don't want to be made fun of must stop bringing their life into the public eye. Otherwise, people are still going to make fun of you, talk about everything in/on/at you."

@PontshoMasome mentioned:

"As a podcaster, you have a poetic license. You can shoot off the hip. Similar to a rapper making disparaging remarks in a rap battle or a comedian roasting a celebrity. Chris Rock does it all the time. Let’s not get carried away. It’s nothing in the bigger scheme of things."

Netizens reacted to MacG breaking silence amid the Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages. Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

Source: Briefly News