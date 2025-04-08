Music producer Prince Kaybee and former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor caused a stir on social media

The two took a photo at an undisclosed location, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens had a lot to say about Prince Kaybee and Naledi Pandor's picture online

Prince Kaybee and Naledi Pandor's photo went viral on social media. Image: Michel Porro/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Social media is abuzz as former South African Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, took a snap with music producer Prince Kaybee.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of Pandor and Prince Kaybee at an unknown location on X, which quickly went viral, leaving many netizens questioning their sudden relationship.

You can view the photo below:

Mzansi curious about Kaybee and Pandor's relationship

After the picture went viral on social media which sparked an outrage, many netizens didn't hold back as they flooded the comment section, questioning the relationship between the two stars. Here’s what they said:

@nolomoifa said:

"Mme Naledi should stay far from this as possible... I don't trust him one bit."

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

"What were they discussing?"

@DDT_PM wrote:

"We're all just patiently waiting to see if the next leak is loading..."

@UbuntuTruth confessed:

"I don't trust Kaybee at all."

@romeo_visser commented:

"The minister must be careful that young man doesn't play."

@jay_chikanda responded:

"Guys can you at least have respect for Naledi Pandor. All you Twitter people like to blow things out of proportion; it's disgusting."

Prince Kaybee dragged for taking a picture with former Minister Naledi Pandor. Image: Oupa Bopape

Prince Kaybee to take legal action after private pics leaked by ex lover

One of the reasons why Mzansi is suspicious about Prince Kaybee's relationship with Naledi Pandor is that the music producer has made quite a name for himself in the bedroom department. This comes after a scorned ex leaked explicit images of the hitmaker, which left him trending for weeks in 2021.

Prince Kaybee later committed to taking legal action after the picture was leaked. The picture showed the music producer’s private parts and the sharing of such imagery online as revenge has been deemed a criminal offence in South Africa.

Responding to a social media user who asked him what his next steps would be after the leak, Prince Kaybee said:

"I will be taking legal action."

This statement was made on 5 May 2021, and there have been no public updates since then.

Here are some of the initial reactions after Kaybee made the legal threat:

X user @radzilani10 said: “Lol that’s being childish bro aowa, what difference will it make.”

While @mo_prince remarked: “Wish she can get arrested for 5 years clean...the law must deal decisively sooo...Hope u also learned something about this entire thing of cheating eyyy...”

Prince Kaybee's history of motorbike accidents

Meanwhile, since he began riding motorbikes, Prince Kaybee has been in five accidents. Following his fifth accident, he posted a picture of his leg in a moon boot.

Prince Kaybee candidly shared details of the accident, revealing that he was riding at high speed when he hit the brakes too late, causing him to get flung out from the bike. He sustained injuries, a broken ankle and a wrist.

After his fourth motorbike accident, Prince Kaybee shared pictures of his bruised arm. The Club Controller hitmaker sparked controversy when he shared that he was not wearing protective gear when the accident happened.

Prince Kaybee impresses fans with his impressive piano skills

Many fans were today years old when they learned that Prince Kaybee can play the piano!

A man of many talents, Prince Kaybee, in December 2024 unlocked another skill to the world and fans did not see it coming. The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker shared a video of himself playing the piano - and not just pressing the keys, but playing his hit song, Charlotte, featuring Lady Zamar from his I Am Music album.

Prince Kaybee advises artists not to make music for TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee advised fellow artists not to be tempted to make music for TikTok. His advice came when fellow musician Cassper Nyovest was trending for savagely clapping back at anyone who roasted his new song, Kusho Bani, on social media.

Several netizens concluded that Prince Kaybee’s advice was a veiled dig at Cassper Nyovest, while others asked him if his advice was working for him

