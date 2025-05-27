Legendary singer Steve Hofmeyr says he won't be leaving South Africa after reacting to the 49 Afrikaners who left

The musician who made topped Twitter trends this week for wanting to bring back the k-word believes there's white genocide

South Africans on social media have criticised Hofmeyr for his views while some have told him to leave Mzansi

Controversial Afrikaans artist Steve Hofmeyr, who faced backlash for wanting to use the K-Word shares why he won't leave Mzansi.

The singer who was recently in tears when 49 Afrikaners left the country has revealed why he's determined to stay in South Africa.

Hofmeyr has reportedly clapped back at social media users who told him to leave the country amid his believes that there's a “white genocide” in Mzansi.

The South African reports that the singer revealed on his social media that he can spend everything he makes to safeguard his family, while most of his people can't.

When social media user @Lindo_Mnisi asked the singer on X when he thinks genocide started.

The entertainer said after 1994: "We excluded and denigrated because of their race."

Mnisi replied sarcastically: "The fact that you are still alive with all this genocide going on is mind boggling."

South Africans criticise the musician

@bashiersallie said:

"Broer (brother), the only genocide that’s happened in Msanzi is when you drove over that DSTV decoder of yours."

@BoerSlim said:

"I bet you that Steve Hofmeyr still has a DSTV subscription (probably in his wife's name) because he watches rugby."

@MkhizeJoe replied:

"What do you call happening in GAZA? is that genocide Stevie?"

@thalabaM responded:

"Oom, what is flabbergasting is that you still call it “genocide” when you mean “we lost power.” The world is not buying your fantasy because it’s not true. You are not being hunted, you’re just no longer in charge. That’s not genocide. That’s democracy. Invent something else."

@G58Roni wrote:

"You can give it all sorts of labels, but the truth is that there is no genocide in South Africa. You may now continue flabbergasting."

@ThivhudziswiMD said:

"What is happening in Gaza, what do we call that Stevovo!"

@Manero96010135 replied:

"Where do you get that genocide thing? Your AfriForum and Solidarity confirmed that there is no genocide in SA."

@AlexMerensky wrote:

"Even donkeys, cats and mice know very well that Steve is a r*cist and after five years when your Oom leaves office it's gonna be good!"

Minister Lamola calls white genocide claims ‘non-existent’ issue following White House meeting

In more news, Briefly News reported this May that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said that the end goal of the bilateral meeting was to reset relations.

In an interview with CNN, Lamola stated that the delegation had to take a strategic decision to determine the outcomes of the meeting.

This comes after Trump presented videos and documents as proof that white farmers are under siege in South Africa.

