Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said that the end goal of the bilateral meeting was to reset relations

In an interview with CNN, Lamola stated that the delegation had to take a strategic decision to determine the outcomes of the meeting

This comes after Trump presented videos and documents as proof that white farmers are under siege in South Africa

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said that the government is ready to engage on the "non-existent" white genocide issue. This comes after an intense bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, 21 May 2025.

Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa aims to reset bilateral relations with the US after President Trump’s claims about white farmers were debunked. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Lamola say?

In an interview with CNN news anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, 22 May 2025, Lamola said that South Africa had to make a strategic decision on whether it wanted the bilateral meeting to collapse due to the "non-existent" white genocide. Lamola said the evidence the US President provided to prove that white farmers are being killed in South Africa is easily debunked with basic fact-checking.

He said that the end goal is that the delegation wants to reset the bilateral relations between the two countries. Lamola confirmed that engagements are continuing behind closed doors. He stated that context was provided in terms of the "Kill the Boer" chant. The song has a historical context and is not used to incite violence

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation made it clear that Julius and the EFF are not part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). He said that to kill farmers is not government policy.

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it. It's united in our diversity. But the constitution is also very clear that there must be transformation in our country," Lamola said.

Netizens weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions on the bilateral meeting and what Minister Lamola said.

@mikeHND said:

"Why not interview white SA farmers and ask them point blank?"

@SRuzindaza said:

"All who live in it? for your colonial view yes but South Africa belongs to real africans not the intruders."

@GabzCraig said:

"‘NON-EXISTING ISSUE???????? This kind of media rubbish is massively offensive to all South Africans who live here and KNOW the truth about what is going on. You can deny till the cows come home but the disastrous state of this once magnificent country speaks for itself"

@mannyfresh76 said:

"Trump needs to pull funding let them suffer don’t give those murders."

@MsMbalie80 said:

"Day after day Afriforum and misinformed voices amplify doctored claims and curated videos, forcing us to defend ourselves against apartheid-era narratives. Christiane, ask Elon why he’d invest Starlink in a country he claims oppresses only his race. How does that serve his."

@oswpgut said:

"This was a greater disgrace Meeting Donald Trump have had since his second presidency! He was fooling himself in Oval Office! With fabricated lies. He did not do his homework very well before engaging! "

@Goddess575757 said:

"You’re another unethical “journalist “. The evidence is there for everyone to see and you just give him a pass. Your pathetic!"

@TigerKittykills said:

"In the end of your own interview he explains that their Constitution requires the land to be redistributed."

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, refuted white genocide claims and confirmed continued diplomatic engagement with the US. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the bilateral meeting

Ramaphosa and Trump held their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, United States and called on Trump to assist the US fight crime targeting white farmers.

The US President played a video where Julius Malema sang the controversial song "Kill the Boer" as evidence of white genocide.

Rupert told the US President that the biggest murder rate in South Africa is in the Cape Flats, a DA-led city.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) president Julius Malema roasted United States President Donald Trump, billionaire Johann Rupert, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fikile Mbalula praised the work done by the South African delegation in the United States of America.

Ramaphosa says Trump doubts white genocide claims

In a previous report, Briefly News stated that Ramaphosa said that he believes that US President Trump now has doubts about the false narrative. He said that Trump disbelieves the claims made against South Africa, that there is white genocide.

The South African president said that he and his team explained the root cause of the high murder rates and that it is not a racial issue.

