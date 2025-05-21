Fikile Mbalula praised the work done by the South African delegation in the United States of America

The African National Congress Secretary-General said that the country set the record straight

South Africans disagreed with Mbalula, questioning if they were watching the same thing that he was

Fikile Mbalula praised the delegation in the USA, but South Africans didn't agree. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula has praised the South African delegation that represented the country in the United States of America.

The delegation, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, met with President Donald Trump at the White House on 21 May 2025.

The purpose of the meeting was to resolve tensions between the two countries, brought about by Trump’s claims of white genocide in the country.

Mbalula pleased with South Africa’s showing

Taking to X after the meeting between the two delegations, Mbalula praised the work done by the South African team.

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) congratulated the delegation for representing the country, saying they put the record straight.

Mbalula also earlier stated that Ramaphosa was elevating South Africa’s voice on the world stage.

Earlier in the day, Mbalula also explained why Johann Rupert and Ernie Els and Retief Goosen. President Ramaphosa earned a lot of criticism for having the trio as part of his delegation, but Mbalula maintained that Trump wanted them there.

The ANC Secretary-General explained that the US President requested that the men be part of the delegation that met with him in the Oval Office.

What you need to know about Ramaphosa's visit

Ramaphosa's visit included ministers in his cabinet as part of the delegation to the United States.

Kallie Kriel, AfriForum's CEO, called Ramaphosa out for calling the 49 Afrikaners who are in the United States cowards.

Trump said that he would boycott the G20 Summit in South Africa unless the government dealt with white genocide.

Malema slammed Ramaphosa's visit to the United States and called it ill-timed in light of the budget speech.

The African National Congress was excited about Ramaphosa's visit to the country and said the party was hopeful.

South Africans shared mixed reactions

While Mbalula believed that the South African delegation did a good job, not everyone agreed. Social media users shared differing opinions about the performance of the South Africans in the White House.

@Emma_Tsebe said:

“Embarrassing for the whole of Africa.”

@SupaVanSA asked:

“Which show did you watch?”

@theMENSdiary questioned:

“What record did we put straight, Fikile? Trump is not done with you lot.”

@Wadostydray910 stated:

“Now do your work. Malema is the problem here.”

@TeresaBuglass said:

“Dude, really? Can all other South Africans live in the same bubble as you do?”

@SoloKgahliso asked:

“Which record? Do they know why Malema is singing that song? Do they know what was happening with those crosses and what they represented?”

@AbutiLaroca added:

“Stop lying. It's Rupert who stood up for our country. Ramadollar was surprised by everything he said. He doesn't know what's happening in SA.”

Ramaphosa asks for US assistance in tackling crime

Briefly News also reported that Ramaphosa called on Trump to assist South Africa in fighting crime targeting white farmers.

The President of South Africa maintained that crime affected everyone in the country and didn’t just target white Afrikaners.

Ramaphosa made the comments during his visit to the United States of America to meet with Trump to resolve tensions in the country.

Source: Briefly News