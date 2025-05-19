The African National Congress (ANC) remains upbeat ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the White House

Ramaphosa and his delegation will meet with Donald Trump and representatives of his administration on 21 May 2025

South Africans aren't as optimistic as the ANC, and believe that the South Africans may be facing a grilling

The ANC is upbeat ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with Donald Trump, but South Africans aren't as optimistic.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is upbeat about an upcoming meeting between a delegation from South Africa and Donald Trump’s administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on his way to the United States of America to meet with the US President about recent tensions between the two countries.

Tensions are high between the two nations following claims by Trump that terrible things were happening in South Africa, including land grabs and racial killings.

ANC optimistic about upcoming meeting

While there are some concerns that Ramaphosa and his delegation may be grilled by their USA counterparts, the ANC believes that there is reason to be upbeat.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the party’s Chief Whip in Parliament, said that there were no crime statistics or accounts to back up Trump’s claims of genocide in the country.

“Some of the positions adopted by President Donald Trump are not informed by the objective reality of our situation in the country,” Ntuli.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

What you need to know about Ramaphosa’s visit

Ronald Lamola and John Steenhuisen are part of Cyril Ramaphosa's delegation to the USA.

South Africans joke about the upcoming visit

While the ANC is upbeat about the visit, South Africans are less so. Social media users joked about the visit and how it could go, while some suggested what Ramaphosa should discuss.

Kryzee Tsekiso said:

“He must tell Trump that we, as South Africans, had nothing to do with those dollars under the mattress. It was he and the Namibian workers.”

Frans Schutte stated:

“He should ask Trump about how they deal with potholes.”

Duane Nicholas du Mont asked:

“Upbeat before a beat down?”

Letsoapo Fobo added:

“Trump and JD are disrespectful and can't be trusted, especially in this political atmosphere.”

Sefahli Kgabo said:

“Trump and his president, Musk, don't have respect for any other person. They disrespected Zelenskyy and have no respect at all for Africans. Africans don't exist in their world.

Aldo Roux added:

“The country is excited too, but not for your sake.”

Peter Kramer stated:

“I certainly wouldn't be upbeat.”

John Dupont joked:

“Trump must ask him about those dollars in the couch.”

Sharon Struckmeyer asked:

“Is it going to be an upbeat meeting or a meeting where someone gets beaten up?”

South African delegation announced for US visit

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa would be accompanied by four members of his cabinet on his USA trip.

The group accompanying the president includes Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Nshavheni are also part of the team.

