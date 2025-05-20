President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Washington, Upbeat About the Visit
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Washington, United States, for his working trip to meet President Donald Trump
- The trip is happening amid tensions between the two countries over what Trump calls genocide and Afrikaner persecution
- Ramaphosa is upbeat about the upcoming talks, and South Africans debated whether he would leave a lasting impression on Trump
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES—President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a working trip in the United States, arrived in Washington on 19 May 2025. The president expressed his excitement and hopefulness about the trip.
Cyri Ramaphosa in Washington
According to SABC News, the last time Ramaphosa was in the White House was in 2022. The presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that Ramaphosa is enthused about the trip and is prepared for the visit. Ramaphosa is also looking forward to a successful meeting aimed at resetting ties between the two countries.
Magwenya added that the trip is also about refocusing the trade relationship. Ramaphosa hopes that the African Growth and Opportunities Act will be extended. Political analyst Professor Sean Jobs said Trump's administration is about transactional politics, centred around trade. Ramaphosa is also expected to address the allegations of white genocide and land grabs.
What you need to know about Ramaphosa and Trump
- Ramaphosa has included ministers, including Ronald Lamola, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Parks Tau and John Steenhuisen as part of his team of delegates to the United States
- Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel slammed Ramaphosa for calling the 49 Afrikaners who left for the United States cowards
- Trump said that he would not attend the G20 Summit unless South Africa resolves the alleged genocide in the country
- Trump's administration officially announced its refugee admissions program for Afrikaners and minorities in South Africa
- 49 Afrikaners left South Africa and travelled to the United States after accepting Trump's offer to become refugees
South Africans debate
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were on two sides of the conversation.
Those who supported Ramaphosa
Alfred Gama said:
"He must be strong. Trump can easily manipulate him."
Mpendulo Wethu Sonke asked:
"Those calling Ramaphosa names, let me ask you: if you were the president, what would you have done better than him? Do you have any solution? Trump is lost, and as the president of the nation, I must defend my nation and black people from all the lies spread about them. Ramaphosa did very well."
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins said:
"I think it will go well. Ramaphosa must defend South Africa on the genocide issue."
Those who oppose Ramaphosa
Tebogo Lebogang said:
"Whenever Trump says jump, Ramaphosa asks how high."
Elias Makau said:
"South Africa is like that girlfriend who got dumped and still can't accept that she's not loved anymore."
Sne Tshazibana said:
"Trump is going to humiliate our president."
Julius Malema criticises Ramaphosa's visit
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema slammed Ramaphosa's visit to the United States. He said the visit was ill-timed.
Malema spoke on 18 May while visiting AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in the Eastern Cape. He said Ramaphosa chose to visit the United States when the third budget was set to be tabled.
