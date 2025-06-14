President Cyril Ramaphosa recenty faced criticism after appintng Eminent Persons for the National Dialogue

He announced that it would be held on 15 August 2025 and announced sports, religious and public figures as the Eminent Persons

The chairperson of the National Dialogue Preparatory Committee, Nkosinathi Biko, defended Ramaphosa's choice for Eminent Persons

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans have rejected the government's defending of the Eminent Persons whom Cyril Ramaphosa appointed to spearhead the National Dialogue which will kick off on 15 August 2025.

Government defends Eminent Persons for National Dialogue

According to SABC News, the Chairperskn of the National Dialogue Preparatory Committee, Nkosinathi Biko, whom Ramaphosa appointed, the appointments embody what the country can achieve. He said that they will work with the preparatory task team.

Political parties have severely criticised the National dialogue and the eminent persons appointed to the dialogue. The Economic Freedom Fighters called the Dialogue a politically-motivate ploy. The Red Berets also slammed the preaident's list of public figures, accusing them of being African National Congress members or ANC-aligned members of the public.

Who is on the list?

The list includes Christian leaders such as the bishops of the Zion Christian church, Engenas and Barnabas Lekganyane. Anglican Archbishop Thabo Mokgoba, and sports figures including Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who recently divorced his wife Rachel Kolisi in 2024.

Ramaphosa invited political parties, civil society, labour, business, religious and traditional leaders to spearhead the Dialogue which will begin with a National Convention on 15 August. The dialogue will unfold in phases, including local consultations, sectoral engagements and national gatherings.

South Africans not happy

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post joined the Red Berets in criticising the National Dialogue.

Theo Leso said:

"With a R700 million budget neh."

Oscar Ratombo said:

"R700 million budgetsfor talk showsc ould be spent on creating jobs and learneship opportunities for the unemployed youth and middle-aged people."

Claude Le roux asked:

"If the National Dialogue finds Cyril must resign, will it be honoured? I hope Cyril is recalled very soon."

Floyd Dlanmini said:

"Eminent Person. ANC really knows how to take care of its own comrades."

Mpho Mogale joked:

"After the dialogue, we are going to need a commission of inquiry to investigate as to what happened to the dialogue."

Abraham Derek Kleinbooi said:

"We all know what the challenges in Mzansi are. Start fixing the country. Actions speak louder than words."

