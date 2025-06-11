The Economic Freedom Fighters berated President Cyril Ramaphosa's intention to host a national dialogue

Ramaphosa released the names of the attendees, which include religious figures, public figures, and sports legends

The EFF rejected the list of eminent persons who ewill form partof the panel and called them ANC-aligned South Africans

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The EFF rejected Cyril Ramaphosa's National Dialogue. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa's National dialogue which he will host on 15 August 2025. The party also slammed the list of Eminent Persons Ramaphosa invited to the National Dialogue.

EFF slams National Dialogue

The Red Berets posted on its @EFFSothAfrica X account and opposed the National Dialogue. The party blamed the African National Congress, of which Ramaphosa is the president, for relying on foreign direct investment, austerity, and loans to sustain the economy.

The EFF called the National Dialogue another attempt at giving the country a false impression of work being done. It likened the Dialogue to the establishment of Presidential Advisory Councils, Presidential Councils, Presidential Commissions, and Presidential Envoys.

Cyril Ramaphosa announced a National Dialogue to be hosted in August. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF slams National Dialogue attendees

The party also called out the list of attendees whom Ramaphosa designated as Eminent Persons.

"A majority of the so-called eminent persons are ANC-aligned either by direct membership or through historical or current support of the sitting President and his internal political party ambitions.

"This further cements our position that this is a politically motivated ploy and patronage that rewards the mascots of the ANC and in some instances the CR17 campaign," the party pointed out.

Read the full X statement here:

What is the National Dialogue about?

Ramaphosa announced the National Dialogue on 10 June 2025. He said that the National Dialogue brings together government, political parties, civil society, labour, business, religious and traditional leaders, sports organisations, and others.

The Dialogue's purpose is to forge a new social compact for the country's development. Ramaphosa said the Dialogue will unfold in phases. It will include local consultations, sectoral engagements, and provincial and national gatherings.

Who are the Eminent Persons?

The presidency posted the list of eminent persons on its @PresidencyZA X account. The list includes Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, legendary actor John Kani, leaders of the Zion Christian Churches Engenas Lekganyane and his brother, Barnabas Lekganyane, the Anglican Archbishop Thabo Mokgoba, and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

The list also includes former minister in Nelson Mandela's cabinet, Roelf Meyer, Gcina Mhlophe, Ela Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, and the founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman.

Read the full X list here:

Recently, the Western Cape High Court dismissed an application by the EFF to challenge the fuel levy, which came into effect on 4 June. The EFF accused Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana of replacing the VAT increase with the fuel levy.

The Party also slammed United States President Donald Trump's travel ban, which targeted 19 countries, the majority of which are African states. The EFF called the travel ban racist.

EFF KZN calls for probe into Magaqa killer's confession

in a elated article, Briefly News reported that the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal called on the state to investigate the persons the man who pled guilty to killing former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa implicated.

The party said that it will not rest until the municipal officials, the hitman said, hired him to kill Magaqa, would be brought to book.

Source: Briefly News